Dennis Allen's big decisions in the secondary for the Bears may need to wait another week.

Allen might have another major headache on the defensive line against the Eagles , though.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson continued to sit out practice on Wednesday with a hip injury suffered on Sunday. With this, it could open up a starting spot for NFL interceptions co-leader Nahshon Wright at cornerback.

Both Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson continued working through full practice toward possible returns on Friday, but both remain on injured reserve until activated, possibly at any time.

None of the other players who would have missed Tuesday if they had practiced—linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder), linebacker Noah Sewell (elbow), defensive end Dominique Robinson (concussion) and guard Luke Newman (foot)—were able to work on Wednesday.

The new problem is defensive tackle Gervon Dexter suffered a hand injury and was able to practice only on a limited basis. Losing Dexter would be critical in the pass rush because Pro Football Focus grades him 14th in the league among defensive tackles as a pass rusher. Dexter's four sacks is the second-highest total on the team.

It would mean a bigger role for Chris Williams than just being part of the rotation if Dexter is out.

I swear if this is how Gervon Dexter hurt his hand.... https://t.co/t8eXAuUQSH — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) November 26, 2025

The biggest question facing their offense is whether Theo Benedet automatically assumes the starting left tackle job now, because he was able to work in full after a quad injury sidelined him last week. Replacement Ozzy Trapilo has higher draft pedigree and Ben Johnson said he wasn't ready earlier when the Bears tried him on the left but moved him to the right side.

And now?

“Ozzy did a great job last week. He did a great job last week and he was a big reason why we were able to win that game,” Johnson said.

Ben Johnson on whether Theo Benedet remains the starting LT — and whether Ozzy Trapilo showed enough last week to take the job:



"We will see.. was a big reason we were able to win that game (last week)." pic.twitter.com/BvTaPsZ26t — Dave (@dave_bfr) November 26, 2025

Now, Trapilo looks much more polished to Johnson.

“I don't know what it was over probably the last four weeks or so, but it's almost like things have slowed down for him," Johnson said. "I feel it around the building, not even on the practice field as much. I feel it in the building with him where there's a little less stepping on eggshells and it's like he's coming out of his shell a little bit.

"He's not a rookie anymore as far as I'm concerned. It kind of feels that way just being around him personality wise."

That's a key point for a player, Johnson believes.

"When that opens up, I think your play—you just kind of cut it loose and you play ball," Johnson said. "I've felt that from him, and I don't know why that is the case or anything like that, but he's been—I'm not saying a different guy, but it's like, ‘OK, he knows he belongs.’ I think he's got confidence, and it doesn't really matter right side or left side. I think he knows he can be a very productive player at this level.”

It sure sounds like Johnson's gushing means Trapilo stays in the role, but it's tough say because the one thing the Bears did especially well when Benedet was healthy was run the ball. They went through their worst week running the ball (99 yards) against Pittsburgh since they lost to Baltimore (96 yards).

The rushing yards are critical.

More will be known later, which is exactly what Johnson said about the two cornerbacks who could return. In their case, there is no doubt they'll be back starting. There will be an injury report Thursday, as well, even though it's a Bears travel day.

How the rest of the secondary looks then is the question, especially after Stevenson is healthy.

