PFF analyst hypes Chicago Bears star D.J. Moore as a top NFL receiver in 2025
Lost in the Chicago Bears' 2024 offensive debacle was the fact that D.J. Moore had himself a season.
Granted, it wasn’t as firework-y as his 2023 campaign—he racked up 966 yards as opposed to ‘23’s career-high 1,364—but it wasn’t wholly his fault.
- He was catching balls from a rookie quarterback in Caleb Williams.
- Poor Caleb was stuck behind a historically lousy offensive line.
- The entire unit was hamstrung by two overmatched play callers in former offensive coordinators Shane Waldron and Thomas Brown.
Hell, Jerry Rice himself would’ve have trouble hitting 1K mired in that mess.
But over the last five months, the Bears have gone a long way towards cleaning up said mess. And that bodes well for their WR1.
Moore, Moore, Moore, How Do You Like It?
PFF’s Nathan Jahnke is on board the D.J. Moore train, raving that in a Ben Johnson scheme, the eighth-year man could not only find his top form, but become one of the league’s go-to pass catchers:
“[Moore] could play the slot role in Ben Johnson’s offense with an improved Caleb Williams, giving him top ten potential.”
Can’t argue with the logic, but the concern is that Williams has too many weapons for any of his skill players to hit top-ten status. Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, and even D’Andre Swift will suck targets from Moore, so lofty numbers for anybody on the offensive side of Chicago’s ball might not be a thing.
Then again, Detroit’s Amon-Ra St. Brown did pretty well as the Lions’ WR1 under Johnson, so D.J. might, indeed, save our lives.