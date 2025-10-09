Predicting Caleb Williams stats vs Commanders in Week 6 revenge game
Caleb Williams may be unfazed by comparisons to Jayden Daniels, but by virtue of being drafted first and second overall in the same draft class, the two will forever be linked. Debate about which is the better quarterback will always rage between fans and analysts, especially when the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders face off, as they will on Monday Night Football this week.
For now, Daniels has the clear edge over Williams as far as comparisons go, both in stats, individual accolades, and team success. They've only played one full season each and Daniels was the author one of the most memorable moments from the 2024 season in the Commanders' win over the Bears. His 'Fail Mary' heave broke the 2024 Bears and precipitated their 10-game losing streak.
But it's a new season and the Bears are different team. Under head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears are playing much better football and Caleb Williams in particular appears to be hitting his stride. After an incredible 4-touchdown win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3, Williams weathered a vicious storm in Week 4 and marched the Bears down the field for a game-winning touchdown drive.
Now, coming out of a Week 5 bye, Williams has a chance to deliver his first signature win in the NFL. The Commanders may be 3-2 and fresh off an impressive win over the Los Angeles Chargers, but they have weaknesses, especially on defense. They are allowing 235 passing yards per game, good for tenth worst in the NFL. Their average age on defense is nearly 30-years-old, leaving them susceptible to the type of speedsters that make up Chicago's young pass catchers.
Can Williams take advantage of these mismatches? If you're a believer in both Ben Johnson's coaching and Williams' continued growth as I am, the answer is a resounding yes. These Bears have already proven to be of a different breed than in years past, and Williams will rise to the occasion for what amounts to a must-win game.
I predict a 300-yard performance from Williams, along with four total touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, no turnovers, and he will hit Ben Johnson's preseason goal of completing 70% of his passes. He knows what's at stake on Monday night and will use it as fuel for the best game yet of his young career.
Will that be enough to get the win? Bears fans would certainly hope so, as 28 points or more should always be enough to win a game, but Chicago's defense remains a major question mark. An impressive game from Williams will ring slightly hollow if the Bears still walk out of Northwest Stadium to the jeers of a victorious Commanders crowd. But if the defense can hold up, this game has the makings of an instant classic in what should be a long and exciting rivalry.