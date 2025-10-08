Bears' Caleb Williams unfazed by Jayden Daniels comparisons ahead of Week 6 showdown
NFL football is often treated as a zero-sum game by the 32 different fanbases. It's not enough to have a good player, a good coach, or a good team, these fans want to have the best player, the best coach and team. It's a never-ending comparison of players and coaches that can, and often does, drift into the absurd.
That's where we currently stand when it comes to the rookie class of 2024, particularly the six quarterbacks drafted in the first round. Given the outsized importance of the position, it's only natural that fans should desire to have the very best quarterback on their team. It makes winning much easier and leads to easy bragging rights for the fans. But the fact is it's very likely that at least two or three, and potentially all six, will go on to be good or great NFL quarterbacks.
Bears fans may not want to hear that, and I get it. After all the unearned and ridiculous hot takes hurled at Caleb Williams this past offseason (one critic even questioned the length of Caleb Williams' socks) I can understand how they'd prefer to see at least Daniels take a massive step back while Williams thrives. But that's not the way the NFL works, and this comparison of two young quarterbacks brimming with potential will only rob Bears fans of the joy of seeing Williams succeed.
As for Williams himself, he doesn't pay any mind to the comparisons involving him and his peers. Herb Howard, a Chicago Bears beat reporter, spoke to Williams this week and was told by the quarterback that he of course hears the outside noise but tries to ignore it.
As for their statistics, Williams is correct that they are comparable. Daniels of course has had more success so far, but both are only in their second season and Williams is with a new head coach. Every quarterback develops at his own pace and if both Daniels and Williams become franchise quarterbacks in the future, that still doesn't make Williams a bad pick for the Bears.
I will throw Bears fans a bone, however, and point out that Jayden Daniels' player stats point to a regression in 2025, which was almost inevitable with how far above expectations Daniels performed as a rookie. At the same time, Caleb Williams player stats show concrete improvement from 2024.
Both players will faceoff on Monday night in their second meeting as NFL starters, and though he doesn't worry about the outside noise, the pressure is up on Williams to deliver a signature win. If he does, the comparisons and hot takes will run amok for at least a week on social media, but Bears fans need to be able to rise above the noise. Daniels' development is irrelevant as long as Williams succeeds.