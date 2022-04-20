Practicing on a voluntary basis with a huge contract extension on the line is something some agents wouldn't recommend but Roquan Smith is a throwback.

There are throwbacks and then their are real throwbacks.

Roquan Smith rates in the second category, as someone who not only talks about team first but acts on it.

While Deebo Samuel was pulling down his 49ers mentions on social media and reportedly demanding a trade for what is viewed as the team's inability to give him a contract extension, Smith has has been in a similar situation. However, he is practicing at voluntary minicamp and not worrying about his big cash payout to come.

Smith is a "we" guy and not a "me" guy, as former coach Matt Nagy used to say.

"At the end of the day, and I'll always be this way, I'm me and I'll stand for what I believe in and my job and what I believe in is showing up and doing what I have to do," Smith said. "I don't focus on others or anything like that. I just know what I signed up for."

Smith needs a contract extension. Darius Leonard got $95 million for five years from the Colts after building his reputation in Matt Eberflus' defensive system, Smith is about to take a similar path in the same system. He already has been building his reputation, although it hasn't impressed as many Pro Bowl voters as Leonard or Bobby Wagner have.

The Bears need to pay Smith.

At the end of the day, and I'll always be this way, I'm me and I'll stand for what I believe in and my job and what I believe in is showing up and doing what I have to do." -Linebacker Roquan Smith

"All that business is more so my business upstairs," Smith said. "I'm confident we'll get everything taken care of."

Smith really must be confident because when BearDigest checked with the NFLPA last week, the fifth-year linebacker still does not have an agent after parting ways with his old agent. He wouldn't say Wednesday if he has hired one yet.

"When everything was going on the way it was going on, that's just a part of being a pro at the end of the day and just accepting responsibility that you put upon yourself, so that's how I view that," he said. "That's how I'm taking it, and everything will take care of itself."

Making a contract call for Smith might be a tricky thing because he could go on to even greater production in the future. The new defense Eberflus has put in will do that for linebackers if they line up at weak side or middle linebacker.

"I can play any position. What I'm playing, we'll let the coaches decide that," Smith said.

At minicamp, he's been at the weak side where Lance Briggs played in a similar defense a decade earlier. They've had Nicholas Morrow man the middle and had Matthew Adams playing strong side in a defense that had Eddie Jackson back at safety on Wednesday after a day away.

"I'm excited," Smith said. "He's a country boy from Alabama, even though I'm from Georgia," Smith said. "So close by and a down-to-earth type of guy, really good dude, has some great morals, so I'm excited.

"Really smart as well. I love his communication. It's great having a guy like that. And the guy can run as well, from what I've seen on film."

It's the system more than the other players that could make Smith more effective. He might be more near the line of scrimmage on the weak side, and making plays on the ball in short zones or even getting more sacks.

"I think it'll be great," Smith said. "More opportunities to make some plays. So I think that'll be big, even though I was making plays before.

"I think it's just gonna be sweet and everybody just running to the ball. It's just more so about everyone having fun, not just me having fun and having a breakthrough season. I know what i can do. Everyone, if they watch the game, know what I can do. Things don't change overnight."

At least with Smith they don't.

He's about as down to earth as they get, and his reluctance to stay away from voluntary camp shows it.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven