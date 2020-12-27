HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

49ers Provide Help and a Fan for Bears

George Kittle makes it known he was a Bears fan growing up and was happy about helping to beat the Arizona Cardinals because of it.
Author:
Publish date:

The San Francisco 49ers gave the Bears the open door they need to walk into a wild-card berth and tight end George Kittle was elated about it.

"I will say this: I grew up a Bears fan and the fact we helped the Bears makes me happy. Da Bears!" Kittle said.

Kittle caught four passes for 92 yards in a return from an injury and Kyle Juszczyk had TDs rushing and receiving as the Niners knocked off the Arizona Cardinals 20-12 Saturday, even if kicker and former Bear Robbie Gould didn't seem to be on board with it all.

Gould missed three kicks, including two field goals and a point-after try to keep the game close.

As a result of it all, the Bears control their own destiny again in the NFC wild-card chase.

The Bears clinch with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday and either a win over Green Bay on Jan. 3 or a Cardinals loss that day at Los Angeles against the Rams. There are no other teams involved in the final wild-card scenario now, just the Bears and Cardinals.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was injured on his final play and walked off the field with help. However, he is expected to be available to play against the Rams.

The Rams game with Seattle later this Sunday now carries some extra significance for the Bears. 

If the Rams win, they will go into that game against the Cardinals with a chance to win the division and have a better seed as well as home field. If they lose, they could come into it with two straight losses.

Also, the Bears need the Rams to beat the Seahawks while the Packers beat Tennessee so the Packers have home field locked up throughout the NFC playoffs when they come to Soldier Field next week.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

USATSI_15362961
News

49ers, George Kittle Help out the Bears

USATSI_15087301
News

How Beating Jaguars Could Lift Matt Nagy Out of the Danger Zone

USATSI_15276652
Game Day

Bears Get to Face Their Old Starter Mike Glennon

USATSI_15340312
News

Bears Defensive Decay a Concern in Must-Win Situations

USATSI_15340268
News

Embarrassment Both Ways Provides Bears Added Edge Against Jaguars

USATSI_14927840
Game Day

Jaylon Johnson Out for Jaguars Game, Khalil Mack Questionable

USATSI_15310604
News

Nine Bears Missing Practice Include Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson, Duke Shelley

USATSI_15340309
News

Bears Pursue the Fabled Late-Season Run

arob-5fe4b2dbcb5525537ae9da56_Dec_24_2020_15_26_35
News

It's Business, Not Personal for Allen Robinson Against Jaguars