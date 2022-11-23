Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is done for the season as a result of a toe injury suffered against New England on Oct. 24.

Patrick went on injured reserve after the game and would have been eligible to come back but coach Matt Eberlus on Wednesday announced Patrick had to have surgery and his return won't be possible as a result.

"He actually had surgery a couple weeks ago and he will not be back with us this year," Eberflus said. "He's been in every meeting, been engaged. So you guys know he had the toe injury and we ended up surgically repairing that. But he's been engaged the last couple of weeks."

Patrick was signed as a free agent from Green Bay and played in seven games with five starts. The Bears had signed him to be a center but he only played center only 10 snaps against New England in his last start. Prior to that he started two games at left guard and two games at right guard.

This means Sam Mustipher will remain at center the rest of the season.

Also, Eberflus clarified the status of guard Teven Jenkins for last week's game. Jenkins was among active players for the game despite coming back from a hip injury, but was left as a backup.

The Bears had been hoping he would be able to start at beginning of practices for last week's Atlanta game.

"Teven was working through the week and ended up re-aggravating it through the week," Eberflus said. "It went down to where he was going to rotate, and then he was going to be backup.

"That's where the player felt he was, that's where the medical staff felt he was, and that's where we put him. He was there to be available for us if we needed him."

They didn't use him, however.

Eberflus also said that guard Alex Leatherwood has been practicing at both guard and tackle. Leatherwood was on the non-football illness list but returned. He hasn't played since then and his position was unclear.

