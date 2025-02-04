Should the Chicago Bears shell out big bucks for Trey Smith? Fans weigh in.
Nobody likes to think about the fact that in his 2024 rookie season, Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times. Especially Caleb Williams.
One thing Williams loves to think about, however, is a revamped offensive line. Few would be surprised if USC product lies awake at night, dreaming of five All-Pros protecting his flanks.
Now landing a handful of stud O-linemen in one offseason can’t be a thing. But landing one stud O-lineman in one offseason is eminently doable.
And that stud could come in the form of Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith.
Mr. Smith Goes to Chicago?
Smith is considered to be one of the five most desirable free agents on this spring’s market, and there’s no question that Bears GM Ryan Poles—a former offensive lineman himself—very much desires a high-end trench dude.
Savvy Bears fans are well aware that Smith could be The Guy, and are using social media as a means to convince Poles that he needs to break the bank for the Super Bowl-bound ex-Tennessee Volunteer.
Some watchers have visions of a world-class O-line:
Others are taking into account a potential Myles Garrett acquisition:
Others are using some questionable metaphors:
Others want Poles to be super-aggressive about the whole thing:
And others are being downright salty:
The Verdict
Chicago fans (mostly) agree that if Poles is going to ink a pricey free agent, it should be Smith. And if it comes to pass—if Poles gets Smith into Halas Hall and empties the team’s checking account for the 25-year-old—Bears Twitter will literally explode.