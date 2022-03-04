A total of 12 receivers ran 40-yard times below 4.4 seconds Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine, including an unofficial record 4.21 seconds by Baylor's Tyquan Thornton.

If a Justin Fields and Chris Olave reunion in 2022 with the Bears seemed unlikely before, now just forget about it.

Olave, who caught passes from Fields at Ohio State in 2020 and 2019, burned up Lucas Oil Stadium with a 40-yard dash time Thursday night of 4.26 seconds.

It would have made Olave the talk of the NFL scouting combine except for the stunning 4.21-second effort of Baylor's Tyquan Thornton. His time was the fastest recorded among receivers and beat the record set by John Ross of 4.22 seconds in 2017, although it wasn't yet labeled an official time by the end of the combine workouts.

Olave was viewed in many mocks as a receiver who would go late in Round 1 but could drop to Round 2 where the Bears would be waiting. It's possible the 4.26-second effort could cement him in Round 1. The Bears do not have a first-round pick, having traded it last year to draft Fields.

Buckeyes teammate Garrett Wilson (4.37) has generally been rated slightly better by many draft analysts. NFL Draft Bible had Wilson rated the third-best receiver in the draft and Olave fourth-best.

The time by Thornton was part of an extremely fast group that ran in the evening, fueling speculation something was amiss. Virtually all the times earlier in the day had been much slower.

If the times truly were accurate, then there could be even more possibiliities for the Bears to find receivers in this group than imagined.

There were 12 receivers who ran sub 4.4 seconds and three below 4.3.

Thornton is 6-foot-2, 182 pounds and caught 143 passes for 2,242 yards with 19 touchdowns at Baylor. He averaged 15.3 per catch or more in three seasons.

Thornton has been ranked the 26th best outside receiver by NFL Draft Bible in this draft.

Running a fast time doesn't necessarily guarantee a receiver succeeds in the NFL. Ross is a perfect example as he has played five seasons and has 62 receptions and 11 touchdowns despite the 4.22-second time.

However, Olave is a big-time college receiver in a program known for producing pass catchers, and coach Ryan Day has a reputation as an offensive mastermind.

A few other developments could have bigger impacts on Bears chances for a wide receiver.

On Wednesday, North Dakota State receiver Christian Watson had said the Bears talked to him twice already. His lack of experience in a strong college passing offense seemed a negative but in Thursday's workouts he may have done a great deal to allay such concerns.

Watson, at 6-foot-4, 208 pounds, was the third receiver to go under 4.3 seconds.

Watson's overall athleticism was apparent in all ways.

Watson's hands measured 10-1/8 inches and his arms 32 1/2 inches. He did a 38.5-inch vertical leap and a 136-inch broad jump.

The vertical was sixth among wide receivers and the broad jump (11 feet, 4 inches) was best among receivers. Cincinnati's Alec Pierce, who ran a 4.31-second 40, had the top vertical at 40.5 inches.

Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati ran a 4.49-second 40 for the best time among quarterbacks. That was .05 off the time run by Fields last year in his pro day. No combine was held lsat year due to the pandemic.

Purdue wide receiver David Bell has been projected as a possible Bears pick in many mock drafts and he went through a disappointing day with a time of 4.65. Only Dontario Drummond of Mississippi (4.65) and Alabama's Slade Bolden (4.66) ran slower than Bell among receivers.

Most times tend to be even faster at pro days, which will start after the combine.

The offensive linemen are scheduled to work out on Friday. On Thursday, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum told reporters he would not work out because of an injury suffered at his team's bowl game.

The Bears were among a group of seven teams he said he had talked with at the combine.

Top 15 Receiver Times

1. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor 4.21 seconds*

2. Chris Olave, Ohio State 4.26

3. Christian Watson, North Dakota State 4.28

4. Velus Jones, Tennessee 4.31

5. Calvin Austin II, Memphis 4.32

6. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati 4.33

7. Danny Grah, SMU 4.33

8. Bo Melton, Rutgers 4.34

9. Khalil Shakir, Boise State 4.35

10. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State 4.37

11. Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky 4.38

12. Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa 4.39

13. George Pickens, Georgia 4.4

14. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan 4.41

15. Braylon Sanders, Mississippi 4.42

Top 10 Receiver Vertical Leaps

1. Alec Pierce, Cincinnati 40- 1/2 inches

2. Isaiah Weston, Northern Iowa 40 inches

3. Calvin Austin III, Memphis 39 inches

3. Ty Fryfogle, Indiana 39 inches

3. Kevin Austin Jr., Notre Dame 39 inches

6. Christian Watson, N. Dakota State 38 1/2 inches

7. Bo Melton, Rutgers 38 inches

7. Jalen Nailor, Michigan State 38 inches

9. Tyquan Thornton, Baylor 36 1/2 inches

10. Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech 36 1/2 inches.

