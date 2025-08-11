Stock up, stock down after Chicago Bears' preseason tie vs. Dolphins
The Chicago Bears' first preseason game of 2025 didn't go quite as expected. But, it wasn't as bad as it could've been, either.
That's usually the case when a game ends in a tie.
Oddly, Chicago and Miami ended four quarters knotted up at 24, and while it felt like an empty result for the players in the locker room, there were still plenty of important roster developments in Week 1.
Here's which Bears players' stock is up, and whose is down.
Stock up: Kyle Monangai, RB
The rookie seventh-round pick looked more like a Day-2 running back with how he picked his running lanes and broke through arm tackles. It was a refreshing site for Bears fans after D'Andre Swift's failed first season in Chicago.
Monangai ended the game with six carries for 30 yards and appears destined for the RB2 role, assuming he can continue to improve in pass protection.
Stock up: Austin Booker, DE
No player's stock rose as much as Booker's. The second-year defensive end finished with three sacks. He was a menace all game, and proved that the Chicago Bears might not have a problem behind starters Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo after all.
Stock up: Case Keenum, QB
Keenum took a big step forward in his quest to earn the QB2 job in Chicago. While it still feels like Tyson Bagent will begin the year as Caleb Williams' top backup, Keenum's efficient performance (8-for-10, 80 yards, 2 TDs) was exactly the kind of veteran performance Ben Johnson and the coaching staff was hoping for.
Ideally, the Bears will keep three quarterbacks in 2025, making this depth-chart battle somewhat irrelevant. But it was great to see Keenum can still lead an offense at 37 years old.
Stock down: Braxton Jones, LT
Jones had a few reps he'd like to have back. Normally, that wouldn't be a big deal. But when you're in a training camp battle for a starting job, it's a really big deal.
Jones deserves some slack, considering Sunday was his first game action since suffering a major ankle injury in December. However, rookie second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo is hot on his tail for that starting gig, and he didn't make any egregious mistakes like Jones put on tape.
Stock down: Roschon Johnson, RB
Johnson didn't play against the Dolphins, and it hurt his case for a significant role in Ben Johnson's rushing attack. Johnson is nursing a foot injury, and his absence allowed Monangai and Ian Wheeler to shine.
The longer Johnson is unavailable, the less likely he'll be counted on by Johnson in 2025.