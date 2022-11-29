It was as definitive on a personnel subject as Bears coach Matt Eberflus will get this far in advance of a game.

The right tackle situation appears uncertain at best due to injuries suffered Sunday by right tackles Riley Reiff and Larry Borom. With Michael Schofield more well-versed as a guard and Alex Leatherwood still waiting for his Bears starting debut at any position, it would seem logical to consider moving right guard Teven Jenkins back to tackle for now. Then Schofield would feel at home playing guard.

Jenkins was a tackle before he was a guard.

However, Eberflus has a different take on it.

"All combinations are up," Eberflus said. "Obviously we've had multiple combinations this year, as you (media) know.

"We'll see where that goes. But we're pretty comfortable with (Jenkins) playing guard. So we'll see."

So the more likely situation would appear to be Leatherwood playing at right tackle.

Schofield is not really a tackle and Leatherwood played both with the Raiders before being waived and claimed by the Bears. He's been learning both guard and tackle in Chicago.

Borom has an ankle injury and Reiff a shoulder injury. They seem to be holding out hope Reiff could get over his injury.

"Obviously the health of Riley, we'll see what goes on during the week with that," Eberflus said. "We'll see, next man up. Potentially (could) be Leatherwood or Schofield or what's the best combination of who's the swing tackle. So we'll see where it goes."

