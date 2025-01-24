Bear Digest

The case for (and against) the Chicago Bears signing Tee Higgins in free agency

Tee Higgins: Future Chicago Bear?
The Chicago Bears need a really good wide receiver.

Really good wide receiver Tee Higgins needs a new contract.

Match made in football heaven, right?

Maybe.

The second option on a Cincinnati Bengals team that pounds the field like the field owes the franchise money, Higgins wants to get paid, and that’s fair.

  • The free agent finished 2024 with 911 yards on 73 receptions, numbers that would’ve been significantly higher had he not missed five games.
  • He scored 10 touchdowns in 12 games, tied for fifth-most in the league with Justin Jefferson.
  • Here’s a mere 26-year-old.

Yes, the Clemson product is a WR1-level talent, but before Ryan Poles pulls out a contract, there are a few cons he’ll need to address, some of which will be mitigated by the pros, and some of which, not so much.

PRO: Fills a Need

It’s up in the air as to whether Keenan Allen will be in a Bears uni next season, so there could be an open slot opposite D.J. Moore.

CON: $$$

Pro Football Focus guesstimates Higgins will ask for a deal in the neighborhood of $112 million over four years. That’s a huge cap hit and could keep the Bears from filling their numerous other holes.

PRO: A Better Life for Caleb Williams

The Keenan Allen of 2024 was solid, but he wasn’t the Keenan Allen of 2017. The Tee Higgins of 2024 had a career-high in touchdowns, despite playing the shortest season of his career.

CON: Could Stunt Rome Odunze’s Growth

With Higgins in the fold, Odunze will remain third on Chicago’s WR depth chart, not great for Odunze, who will want to eat.

PRO: Another Toy for Ben Johnson

In Detroit, Johnson did wonders with his WR2, Jameson Williams. Last season, the third-year man topped 1,000 yards and found paydirt on seven occasions—all while playing next to target hog Amon-Ra St. Brown.

CON: Injury Concerns

Higgins has yet to play a full NFL season due to a variety of unrelated ouchies (hamstring, quad, ankle, etc.). If he’s on the field, that $112 million investment will seem like a good one. If he’s in the trainer’s room, well, there went your salary cap.

Bringing Higgins to Halas Hall would be a huge swing for Poles. But if you have Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson in the house, you swing early, and you swing often.

