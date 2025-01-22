The visible thing Ben Johnson has in common with Caleb Williams
Ben Johnson’s introductory press conference with the Chicago Bears was fascinating, detailed, and touching.
He discussed his plans for quarterback Caleb Williams. He discussed how much he and his family love the city of Chicago. He discussed his respect and admiration for the entire Bears front office. He discussed the infamous Stumble Bum play
And he did all of his discussing clad in an outfit for the ages.
It Suits Him
Johnson strolled to the podium at Halas Hall wearing a slick, subtly-patterned suit whose color was predominantly Bears navy blue. This was accompanied by a shiny Bears orange tie and a Bears lapel pin that was, naturally, navy blue and orange.
And for the first time in forever, Johnson made a public appearance sans baseball cap.
Fashion Plate
Johnson's sartorial homage to his new team was reminiscent of Caleb Williams’ outfit at the 2024 NFL Draft. At least in spirit.
As was the case with Johnson’s gear, Williams’ suit was Bears navy blue, but the ensemble—a slick double-breasted number designed by Chrome Hearts—was a tad fancier than the coach’s.
Soon after he was selected by the Bears with the number one pick, Williams opened up his jacket to reveal his t-shirt, a custom-made, one-of-one gem that repped his new team. Tying it all together was the silver manicure that matched his coat’s zipper.
It’s not known if the new coach hit a nail salon before his first meet-and-greet with the Chicago media. But if the Johnson/Williams duo makes its way to the Super Bowl, it could mean nail polish for everybody.