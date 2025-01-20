Bear Digest

Ben Johnson once did this to the Bears—now he’ll be doing it for the Bears

The uber-creative play caller is ready to make the rest of the NFL look silly from the Chicago sidelines.

Alan Goldsher

Jared Goff executes Ben Johnson's "Stumble Bum"
Jared Goff executes Ben Johnson's "Stumble Bum" / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
In this story:

Good news: New Chicago Bears headman Ben Johnson comes to Chicago carrying a huge suitcase of trick plays.

Better news: The Bears won’t have to defend said trick plays.

Even better news: Whoever gets the Ben treatment will get killed on social media...and it won't be the Monsters of the Midway.

They called it The Stumble Bum. It was a simple, cute, and mean four-stop process:

  • Quarterback Jared Goff intentionally stumbled while dropping back.
  • Most every Detroit player on the field yelled, “Fumble!”
  • Running back Jahmyr Gibbs pretened to fall on the “fumble.”
  • Goff calmly chucked a 21-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta.

Evil. Straight up evil.

When Johnson pitched the idea, Goff was initially skeptical, before he got on board and contributed a tweak to the cause:

At first, it started on Monday, with Ben asking if (I) thought I could fumble on purpose and pick it back up,” Goff said. “I said I don't know about that. We kind of got off that pretty quickly and were like, 'Let's just pretend we're falling or pretend I'm fumbling but I'm holding onto the ball.' I think the part that Gibbs dives really sells the play. I'm only doing half of it."

And here's the best news of all: Johnson has plenty more where that came from, which will thrill Bears Nation to no end.

Published |Modified
Alan Goldsher
ALAN GOLDSHER

Alan Goldsher has written about sports for Sports Illustrated, ESPN, Apple, Playboy, NFL.com, and NBA.com, and he’s the creator of the Chicago Sports Stuff Substack. He’s the bestselling author of 15 books, and the founder/CEO of Gold Note Records. Alan lives in Chicago, where he writes, makes music, and consumes and creates way too much Bears content. You can visit him at http://www.AlanGoldsher.com and http://x.com/AlanGoldsher.

Home/News