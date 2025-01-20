Ben Johnson once did this to the Bears—now he’ll be doing it for the Bears
Good news: New Chicago Bears headman Ben Johnson comes to Chicago carrying a huge suitcase of trick plays.
Better news: The Bears won’t have to defend said trick plays.
Even better news: Whoever gets the Ben treatment will get killed on social media...and it won't be the Monsters of the Midway.
They called it The Stumble Bum. It was a simple, cute, and mean four-stop process:
- Quarterback Jared Goff intentionally stumbled while dropping back.
- Most every Detroit player on the field yelled, “Fumble!”
- Running back Jahmyr Gibbs pretened to fall on the “fumble.”
- Goff calmly chucked a 21-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta.
Evil. Straight up evil.
When Johnson pitched the idea, Goff was initially skeptical, before he got on board and contributed a tweak to the cause:
At first, it started on Monday, with Ben asking if (I) thought I could fumble on purpose and pick it back up,” Goff said. “I said I don't know about that. We kind of got off that pretty quickly and were like, 'Let's just pretend we're falling or pretend I'm fumbling but I'm holding onto the ball.' I think the part that Gibbs dives really sells the play. I'm only doing half of it."
And here's the best news of all: Johnson has plenty more where that came from, which will thrill Bears Nation to no end.