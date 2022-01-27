Waiting Game Now for Bears Head Coach

Justin Fields watched the Bulls beat Toronto 111-105 at the United Center Wednesday, and on Thursday he's watching for a different color smoke to emerge from the chimney at Halas Hall, so to speak.

Everyone in Chicago, including Fields, waits with anticipation after new Bears general manager Ryan Poles interviewed all three finalists for the job of head coach.

The final decision on coach between Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and former Lions/Colts coach Jim Caldwell could happen any time, unless there are other candidates Poles would like to speak with as a finalist.

It is Fields whose career will be impacted most.

Time is of the essence with so many teams needing coaches and the candidates in position still to be hired elsewhere. Their leverage in contract talks would diminish with each new NFL hiring.

Eberflus was among those reported in line for a second interview in Jacksonville and it couldn't have hurt his negotiating ability when talks broke down between the Jaguars and Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. That entire situation sounded too similar for Bears followers to the Michael McCaskey/Dave McGinnis Chicago hiring debacle of 1999.

Fan Nation's John Shipley of Jaguar Report had reported Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as being in line for a second interview but before it could happen the Denver Broncos on Thursday hired Hackett, according to NFL Network. That took away an option for Quinn, who Mile High Huddle reported as being in line for a second interview with the Broncos.

Quinn was the first Giants candidate to meet at the facility with the team and the Giants haven't signed Brian Daboll yet, as had been widely expected considering their new GM is Joe Schoen. So Quinn is in demand.

Caldwell, hired once already by Polian with the Colts, was also interviewed by Jacksonville.

The real possibility Poles could add another finalist of his own always exists because these three finalists were handed to him after his hiring by the Bears selection committee. Or if his desired hiring goes elsewhere, he could go forward on his own with new candidates.

After hiring Poles on Tuesday, the Bears made an extreme effort through their website and social media to let everyone know it was their new GM doing the interviews with finalists. So it would seem the committee has stepped aside, although it hasn't been specified and there are only unsubstantiated reports this has occurred.

That would be a drastic change from the situation described by board chairman George McCaskey at the outset of the search.

"Our search team will consist of myself, Ted Phillips, hall of famer Bill Polian, our vice-president of player engagement Soup Campbell, and our senior vice-president of diversity, equity and inclusion Tanesha Wade," McCaskey said. "I expect that we will reach a consensus on both positions.

"Ultimately, though, the decision on the next general manager and head coach will be mine."

The final decision on head coach by that description does not come from Poles. If the search does expand, it will be apparent there truly is a new age dawning at Halas Hall.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven