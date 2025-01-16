This Chicago Bears defender dubbed team's most improved player in 2024
The Chicago Bears' defense experienced a tale of two seasons in 2024. They began the year looking primed to be a top-5 unit in the league, only to end the season playing like one of the worst defenses in recent team history.
Perhaps the midseason firing of Matt Eberflus ended any life the Bears defense had in a lost season. Still, it wasn't all bad for that side of the ball. A few young players had breakthrough campaigns, including cornerback Kyler Gordon.
Gordon was so impressive in 2024 that he was chosen by Pro Football Focus as Chicago's most improved player this season.
"Gordon earned a career-high 76.0 grade in 2024, tied for the 11th-highest among cornerbacks, and he carved out his position as one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL, in part thanks to his tough defense against the run," PFF wrote. "Gordon earned a 76.5 grade against the run, and also allowed just 41 receptions in coverage in 2024, showing a big improvement in both departments."
Kyler Gordon set himself up for massive contract extension
Gordon picked a great time to have a breakout campaign. With one year remaining on his rookie contract, general manager Ryan Poles might have no choice but to commence negotiations on a long-term contract extension.
The Bears did something similar with tight end Cole Kmet, who signed a four-year, $50 million extension on the eve of his fourth season, the last of his rookie contract.
The top 10 average annual salaries for cornerbacks range between $19.1 million and $24.1 million, meaning any future investment Poles makes in Gordon will be... massive.
Whether Gordon has played well enough over a three-year span to earn a top-10 positional payday is debatable, but his arrow is definitely pointing up. His eventual contract extension will be more about the player he's developing into.
The Chicago Bears selected Kyler Gordon in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 42 games with 34 starts, totaling 207 tackles, five interceptions, and 1.5 sacks.
