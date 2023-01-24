Analysis: Who should go and who should stay or could stay among the Bears list of free agents.

So much about the NFL offseason has yet to develop with four teams still remaining in the 2022 season.

It could become more apparent by the end of February but the great questions facing teams include some within the Bears division:

Will Aaron Rodgers be traded and if so does this mean the Packers gut the roster? They have more people under contract (61) than any team in the league, according to Spotrac.com. And they are one of 14 teams Overthecap.com has already over the cap for next year.

The Vikings defense was a disaster and only two teams are over the cap more for next year than the Vikings, so how are they fixing it?

Meanwhile, the Bears have fewer players under contract for 2023 than all but three teams and only one team, the Falcons, is even within sight of the $115 million they have available to spend in free agency.

Much can change for the Bears this offseason and must after three wins.

Seven of their starters are slated to be among the 26 Bears free agents of all types when free agency begins March 15.

They have a few in the group who need to be signed, a few they should try to replace and some who might be signed but should be challenged severely to keep their starting positions.

Here is a thumbs up, thumbs down for 2023 on Bears free agents.

Thumbs Up

RB David Montgomery*

It all depends on the money, as Ryan Poles said. That's not true, of course. What's also true is they could come up with someone they deem a better fit for their offense in free agency, but the qualifications all scream Montgomery. The starting running back position in this offense needs to run with power, be able to block and to catch passes in addition to gaining yardage either between tackles or by running behind the wide zone. Montgomery isn't ideal for what the Bears are doing now because his speed isn't as great as many backs, but he has almost everything else. So it would probably take a back like Saquon Barkley to supplant him unless they plan to draft a back in Rounds 1 or 2. Market value for Montgomery according to Spotrac.com is only $7.2 million. It's a drop in the bucket for a team with $115 million available.

FB Khari Blasingame

Most teams don't have fullbacks. The Bears spoke about Blasingame's blocking all year with reverence. So it would only seem they would want to keep him. But they only used him on 18% of offensive snaps. It's a niche position, no doubt. The Bears should be able to pay Blasingame more than the $985,000 they gave him last year but he might be able to find a team willing to use him more than they did.

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

They should have given their most valuable backup a new contract already. They keep giving him one-year deals but he should get a few years and a big raise. He not only leads their special teams every year but had to start six games last season after starting three the previous season. He had an outstanding passer rating against when targeted of 51.1, and that was playing with a bunch of substitutes on the field during their final five games when injuries claimed every starter in the secondary for two games or more.

G/C Dieter Eiselen

The South African weightlifter/rugby player finally got some playing time. He's an exclusive rights free agent so he's going nowhere anyway.

CB Josh Blackwell

Another exclusive rights free agent so he'll back. He could be a real find as a backup or starting nickel and led the team in special teams tackles.

Coin Flip

Nick Morrow*

He had to start at two positions and wound up playing the position Roquan Smith vacated when traded. They should aspire to someone better at both linebacker positions but they also could do worse than having him back as a third or fourth linebacker.