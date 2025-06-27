Time is on the Chicago Bears’ side
When an NFL franchise starts over again, they need to start over again.
If you’re rebooting a flailing roster, the most logical approach isn’t to break the bank and ink a bunch of 29-year-old free agents to four-year deals. No, you build through the draft.
You acquire as much draft capital as you possibly can, throw darts at your biggest positions of need, and hope that quantity will lead to quality.
I mean, in a starting-over scenario, wouldn’t you rather have a handful of 22-year-olds on rookie deals than a bunch of old dudes who’ll be either overpaid or on the downhill portion of their careers?
Of course you would.
And to the Chicago Bears’ credit, over the last two seasons, that’s been their plan on the offensive side of the ball.
Age Ain’t Nothin’ But a Number
As he enters the 2025 NFL season, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is 23-years-old.
His likely go-to pass catchers—D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Colston Loveland—have an average age of 23.25.
The potential starting offensive line of Joe Thuney, Darnell Wright, Drew Dalman, Jonah Jackson, and Ozzy Trapillo shakes out to 26.4. Remove veteran Thuney from the equation, and you’re looking at 25.0.
Which, according to Sportscasting.com, leads us to the number 25.51.
Barely Old Enough to Rent a Car
When the rebooted Bears offense takes the field on Opening Night on September 8, they’ll boast the league’s second-youngest unit, a hair behind Jacksonville’s 25.31. Granted, that’s as of this writing—roster cuts and training camp free agent additions could tweak the digits—but regardless of what Chicago’s final 53 looks like, head coach Ben Johnson’s crew will be, relatively speaking, babies.
Is that necessarily a good thing? Not particularly.
Last season, youth wasn’t served across the league, as the offenses of the four teams who appeared in the conference championships—Buffalo, Kansas City, Philadelphia, and Washington—averaged out to 27.2.
So some quick algebra tells us that the Bears need two more years of marination before they’re ready for the Final Four.
We can wait.