Joe Thuney, Darnell Wright getting All-Pro buzz from Next Gen Stats

After years of offensive line turmoil, the Chicago Bears’ most troublesome unit has transformed into the team’s greatest strength on that side of the ball, thanks to some key offseason additions and development of current players.

No one exemplifies those two factors more than left guard Joe Thuney, who has dominated during his first year with the Bears, and right tackle Darnell Wright, who has become a consistent force nature in his third season in Chicago.

The pundits are taking notice, too.

NFL.com’s Next Gen Stats team named both Thuney and Wright to their All-Pro team on Wednesday, suggesting both players might well be under consideration for the real thing when voters put together the official First and Second Team All-Pro rosters soon.

Notably, though, the two Bears big men made the squad above everyone in the league at their positions, including a couple extremely capable players.

“It came down to Thuney or the Colts’ Quenton Nelson for this spot, but Thuney’s invaluable role as a veteran cornerstone in Ben Johnson’s offense swung the decision,” the staff wrote of the veteran guard Thuney, who could be in line for his fifth All-Pro nod. “Thuney and Nelson were the only left guards not to allow a sack all season, with Thuney posting a 4.5% pressure rate, fourth-lowest at the position. Thuney was the key offseason addition for an offensive line that jumped from 23rd to fifth in interior pressure rate allowed and from 20th to second in success rate.”

One way or another, Thuney will almost certainly earn an All-Pro—probably First Team, if he and Nelson can be both make it despite both being left guards.

Wright, on the other hand, has more competition to deal with, which is why his inclusion here suggests he might be closer than people think even after missing out on the Pro Bowl.

“The margin between Wright and Penei Sewell was razor thin, but the work the young Bears tackle did to help transform Chicago’s line from one of the worst in the NFL last season to one of the best in 2025 was stunning. Wright allowed only one quick pressure in 2025, making him one of just two right tackles (Tristan Wirfs, 2022) to do so among the 237 with 300+ pass blocks in a season since 2018. Also, his 0.3% sack rate allowed was third-lowest at the position,” the staff said of Wright.

Make no mistake, though: even if Wright doesn’t get a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection this year, it won’t diminish how good he’s become. Just three years into his career, he’s a rock the Bears can rely on week in and week out, which is massive after years of turnover and uncertainty at the tackle position.

For Thuney, Wright, and the Bears, there are bigger prizes to be won with the playoffs kicking off Saturday. With these superstar offensive linemen leading a rejuvenated offense, anything is possible.

