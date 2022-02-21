An Expanded Mock Draft Lands Bears Offensive Line Help

The Bears could wind up needing a guard if James Daniels leaves in free agency and GM Ryan Poles did say his philosophy is to solidify the offensive line, so Pro Football Focus' first two-round mock draft seems to fill a team need.

Apparently Ryan Poles' background as a former Boston College offensive lineman is more important than anyone thought.

At least Pro Football Focus' Austin Gayle must see some sort of importance in it because the website released its two-round mock draft on Monday and the name popping up at pick No. 41 for the Bears is a former Boston College offensive lineman just like their own GM.

The prediction was for guard Zion Johnson to become a member of the Bears at pick No. 41.

Possibly this would be to replace James Daniels because if the Bears didn't lose Daniels then they would have no real need for a second-round guard. However, they could always decide to shift Cody Whitehair back to center and bench Sam Mustipher if they signed Daniels.

While it's possible Johnson could become a center at some point, he hasn't been one. He has been a guard and tackle for Boston College. At 6-foot-3, 316 pounds, his description as a player doesn't quite fit what the Bears would seem to want in linemen for a new offense which relies on the wide zone scheme.

"He'll need to fit into the right scheme that takes advantage of what he does well and diminishes the athletic limitations," Gayle wrote, in a description that can't exactly thrill Bears fans.

The description given of Johnson is one who is limited in terms of movement but can be an effective double-team blocker. PFF views himas being overly challenged by athletic defensive linemen, which is troubling, as well.

NFL Draft Bible's description of Johnson coincides with the Pro Football Focus description in some ways. They have ranked him as the second-best guard in the draft despite similar concerns about his ability to be athletic.

The real intriguing aspect of the PFF two-round mock is that it includes the Packers getting a top wide receiver by trading away Aaron Rodgers.

The Bears also need wide receivers and the PFF mock still had Purdue's David Bell available in Round 3 with the Bears selecting early, although that third round isn't part of this early simulation.

NFL Draft Bible's Rankings and Scouting Reports

PFF Makes Trade for Packers in First Round of 2-Round Mock

They did have USC's Drake London as the first receiver taken and going to Green Bay, with Ohio State's Garret Wilson and Chris Olave and as well as Alabama's Jameson Williams and Arkansas' Treylon Burks going in Round 1. The mock had the Bears passing on cornerback Marvin McCreary from Auburn to take Johnson.

