This under-the-radar coaching candidate dubbed a fit for the Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are searching far and wide to find the perfect candidate to fill their vacant head coaching position. The list of names general manager Ryan Poles has already met with is incredibly long, and there are many more to come.
One name that hasn't been mentioned among the nearly two dozen coaches vying for the Bears job is Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, who was recently listed as an under-the-radar fit for Chicago.
"The Falcons missed the postseason in 2024, but even with what's left of Kirk Cousins running the offense most of the year, the team was still sixth in yards per game," Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport wrote. "Before working with the Falcons, Robinson was an assistant with the Rams and a private quarterback coach before that. That's all well and good, but it's that time with Sean McVay that should appeal to the Bears—because as young as he is (38), his coaching tree is already bearing fruit."
Robinson will eventually benefit from his relationship with McVay, but the fact he isn't already on Poles' long shortlist of coaching candidates is an ominous sign for his chances with the Chicago Bears.
Robinson's coaching career began in 2019 as an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Rams. He pivoted to wide receivers in 2020 until returning to Los Angeles' QB room in 2021. He was promoted to the Ram's passing game coordinator in 2022 before taking the Falcons offensive coordinator position in 2024.
There's no doubt Robinson's coaching star is on the rise, but this may be a bit early to crown him as a head coach in waiting. He'll need another season of calling plays before leaping into a high-profile position like head coach of the Chicago Bears.
