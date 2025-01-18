Visual proof that the Chicago Bears’ head coach search is out of control
The Bears’ social media department has been busy. And it’s all Chicago GM Ryan Poles’ fault.
Bears Twitter is well aware that whenever their team completes an interview with a potential head coach, their social team slaps together a graphic and throws it up on X, like they one they dropped right before the Divisional Round kicked off.
Flores is the latest victim, er, candidate to throw his hat into Chicago’s coaching ring—a choice that has some questioning Poles’ judgment. Y’see, Flores is a notorious quarterback hater, and ideally, the Bears’ next headman should, at the very least, not tell Caleb Williams that he sucks.
Throughout the seemingly endless process, social media has gleefully flamed the Bears’ decision-makers, telling them to make a decision.
A Picture Says a Thousand Words…and 2,000 Coaching Candidates
An intrepid Twitter user from Italy was so bemused by the whole thing that he fired up his Photoshop and did up a graphic that looks like it was pulled from an episode of Hollywood Squares.
For you non-Italian speakers out there, Mako’s tweet translates as such:
"The Chicago #Bears have interviewed, virtually or in person, at least 16 candidates for the head coaching position... Frankly, I find such a high number of interviews ridiculous... This is getting out of hand and is counterproductive for both teams and for candidates"
Regardless of the language—Italian, English, Esperanto, whatever—Mako nailed it.