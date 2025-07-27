WATCH: Colston Loveland making plays at Bears 2025 training camp
After missing all of the offseason workout program while he recoverd from shoulder surgery, Chicago Bears first-round pick Colston Loveland is beginning to make his presence felt at training camp.
The Bears' social media team share a few clips of Loveland making in action, which has Bears Nation very excited.
Check it out:
Adam Jahns, a longtime Bears beat writer, mentioned Loveland's recent assimilation into the offense as well.
"Today’s big news from Bears camp: rookie tight end Colston Loveland making three catches in 7v7 (two) and team periods (one) — including one from Caleb Williams for a first down (7v7)," Jahns wrote Saturday.
Loveland is in a training camp battle with veteran Cole Kmet for starter's reps in 2025, although it may take him a bit of time before he completely unseats Kmet for the TE1 role. Regardless, Ben Johnson's offense will rely heavily on two tight end sets, which means Loveland will get every opportunity to prove he was worthy of being selected 10th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Loveland ended the 2024 season with 56 catches for 582 yards and five touchdowns. He trailed Penn State's Tyler Warren for the majority of the 2025 NFL Draft season, but a late push up the pre-draft rankings resulted with him leapfrogging Warren in Round 1.
Warren was selected 14th by the Indianapolis Colts.
Loveland's ascent up the Chicago Bears depth chart will continue as the weeks march on, as will his place in passing game's pecking order.