WATCH: Highlights from Day 3 of Chicago Bears training camp
The Chicago Bears are three days into their 2025 training camp schedule, and a fair assessment of the team's performance so far is that the defense has gotten the best of the offense and quarterback Caleb Williams.
It's certainly not the start Bears fans were hoping for from Williams, especially on Friday, which was the first open practice to Bears Nation.
It was lowlighted by Williams throwing interceptions and missing his intended targets.
If you're smart, you'll stay off of social media. It's already being flooded by doom and gloom and predictions of the bottom falling out under Williams this year. Not great.
And, if you're smart, you'll also know that there's absolutely, positively no reason to panic or be concerned by three practice sessions led by a new coaching staff that's installing a brand new offense and has several new moving parts (like 80% of the offensive line).
Exhale. Find your zen. And relax. Everything will be just fine with Caleb Williams and this Bears offense in 2025.
Until then, check out these highlights from Day 3 of Chicago Bears training camp.