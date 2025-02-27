Where Bears QB Caleb Williams stands in the fantasy football world
NFL rosters aren’t anywhere near set, but that won’t stop fantasy pundits and owners from arguing about, well, everything. Because fantasy football is a 24/7/365 news cycle.
Near the top of everybody’s fantasy pigskin topic list is the quarterback position. The weird thing about that is, unless the QB in question is named Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, fantasy experts tend to avoid drafting signal callers before the fourth or fifth round...yet we discuss them incessantly.
Like most fantasy players with a team rooting interest, we pay attention to the average draft position (ADP) of our hometown players, so naturally, Chicago Bears-loving fantasy nerds want to know when a certain number 18 is projected to come off the board.
Where There’s a Williams…
- Fantasy Pros isn’t super-enamored with the Bears' sophomore field general Caleb Williams, ranking him as their QB14, just one spot ahead Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson—the same Anthony Richardson who might find himself, come Opening Day, either out of a job or wearing a different uniform Williams is Fantasy Pros' 105th-ranked player, and they post his current ADP at 98.
- ESPN’s Mike Clay has higher hopes for the former Heisman Trophy winner, ranking him out at QB12, while Clay’s ESPN colleague Eric Karabell plunks Williams at QB13.
- Sharp Football Analysis is (sort of) on Team Caleb, dubbing him QB11, ahead of Brock Purdy, Jordan Love, and Justin Herbert.
- On the low end of the spectrum, PFF lists Williams at QB16, behind Jared Goff, Dak Prescott, and the aforementioned Richardson.
- Finally, the aggregation site Fantasy Alarm has Williams slotted at QB15, and reports that his ADPs runs the gamut from 107 (Yahoo) to 163 (ESPN).
Fill In the Blanks
These numbers will move significantly after the free agency period and the NFL Draft come to an end; the Bears might improve their O-line, offensive backfield, and tight ends room, which could lead to a Williams climb.
On the other hand, the New England Patriots might make some moves of their own, catapulting Drake Maye ahead of his fellow 2024 draftee. Or the Los Angeles Chargers could amp up their wide receiver room, improving Justin Herbert’s stock.
But one thing is for certain: We’ll be dissecting ADPs and player rankings until the second our fantasy drafts kick off…and likely well beyond.