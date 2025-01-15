Where do the Bears rank as a 2025 rebound candidate among non-playoff teams?
At one point during the 2024 NFL season, the Chicago Bears felt like a legitimate playoff team. They were 4-2 entering their now infamous Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders that ended in a Hail Mary defeat and jumpstarted a 10-game losing streak.
The Bears finished the year 5-12 and once again have a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft, an end-of-season story that's all too familiar to Chicago football fans.
But just because 2024 was a disappointing season doesn't mean 2025 is without hope. Caleb Williams is the quarterback, after all, and the Bears have an abundance of salary cap space and some fantastic draft capital at their disposal. And this is in addition to an already talented roster that simply needs a competent head coach to guide.
Still, the Bears were one of 18 teams that missed the 2024 playoffs. No organization wants to be in this club, and the faster Chicago can join the winners' fraternity, the sooner Bears fans will regain their mental health.
Bears can make a big jump in the standings in 2025
In a recent ranking by The Athletic of non-playoff teams with the best chance to rebound in 2025, the Chicago Bears checked in at No. 10.
"Caleb Williams found himself overshadowed by Jayden Daniels, and rightfully so," Mike Jones wrote. "But Williams didn’t have a bad year (3,541 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, only six interceptions, completion percentage of 62.5). The Bears can’t miss on this head coaching hire. There’s still a gap between Chicago and the NFC North’s third-place team, Green Bay. But the pieces are there for Chicago to compete."
By the way, of all the teams vying for Ben Johnson in the 2025 coaching circuit? Yeah, Chicago ranked the highest, which should be a surprise to absolutely no one, including Johnson.
The problem facing the Bears in 2025 and beyond is the strength of the NFC North. The Lions, Vikings and Packers will field winning rosters for at least the next few seasons, making Chicago's journey back to relevance a bit more challenging.
But it could always be worse. Just ask Cleveland Browns fans.
