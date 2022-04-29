Bears chances for blocking help took a hit in the first round Thursday while plenty of receivers and cornerback help remain

The Bears waited patiently Thursday as wide receivers went off the board.

They saw one of the offensive linemen they had followed closely vanish maybe a full round before many expected.

They'll get their turn on Friday in Round 2 now and there are receivers available to help Justin Fields, but the group of blockers is a little depleted.

North Dakota State X-type receiver Christian Watson and Western Michigan slot receiver Skyy Moore might rank among the best remaining pass catchers.

Also unselected are Alabama's John Metchie III, who is recovering from an ACL tear, Georgia wide receiver George Pickens and Cincinnati receiver Alec Pierce.

The Bears will have three of the first 39 picks on Friday when drafting begins at 6 p.m.

Just because a group of potential second-roundwide receivers remains, it doesn't necessarily mean GM Ryan Poles will be looking that way at No. 39.

What will be difficult for the Bears to do at 39 is select an offensive lineman. A good chunk of the top blockers were taken in Round 1, including a shocker at No. 29 when the New England Patriots took Chattanooga's Cole Strange. This was a blocker the Bears had their eye on from visits they had with him. He was a player who seemed to fit their style of blocking in the running game.

When Poles was asked about which positions had the most depth in the draft, Poles did not list offensive line. So the Bears may have missed a shot at immediate quality.

Among the highest rated remaining players on the NFL Draft Bible's board is tackle Bernhard Raimann from Central Michigan, who is relatively inexperienced as a former tight end. Former Justin Fields Ohio State teammate Nicholas Petit-Frere, a tackle, and Washington State tackle Abraham Lucas remain on the board.

Poles said again this week his tendency is go with the best available player.

It would be hard for the Bears to pass on Penn State edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie and Michigan's David Ojabo if both remain available at No. 39 even if they already have a group of strong edge rushers. Another edge, or possible three technique, who they have shown great interest in is still there and that's Logan Hall from Houston.

Two standout edge rushers and two cornerbacks remain. Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr. and Washington's Kyler Gordon could give them a way to strengthen their pass coverage, which ranked last in the league in passer rating against last season.

Here is a BearDigest projection of who the Bears will take now that their selections can begin. This does not take into account any possible trades Poles could and should make to move down and pick up extra selections.

If they do manage to acquire a pick in the fourth or late third-round range, don't be surprised if it's devoted to drafting speedy Oklahoma linebacker Brain Asamoah, who visited the Bears at Halas Hall.

No. 39: DL Logan Hall, Houston

They have visited with this 283-pound defensive end/tackle. He can line up at three technique or move to the edge and protect the run or pass. Their three technique situation remains an issue because of Larry Ogunjobi's failed physical.

No. 48. WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

If they take Christian Watson instead of Hall with their first pick, they will find it too difficult to come up with a comparable pass rusher who has Hall's ability to move up and down the line. But Pierce's 40 1/2-inch vertical and time of 4.41 in the 40 gives him the chance to be an X-receiver type. He'll need time to develop, but you'll find that with all the receivers available in Round 2.

No. 71: T Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

Not a player they've necessarily been focused on but he is the type of mobile blocker at 6-5, 312 who could fit in their system. He was a college right tackle after transferring to Central Michigan following a year of Division III ball at Stevens Point. Pro Football Focus repots he allowed three sacks in college and had high run blocking grades of 81.0 and 94.3. His arms are thought to be a bit short for NFL tackle but he'd fit in nicely as a right guard.

No. 148: CB Damarri Mathis, Pitt

He's not a good one-on-one cornerback but this wouldn't matter much with the Bears, and he could also be a player they use at safety if they desire. A pheonomenal 43 1/2-inch vertical leap means Mathis can get away with some mistakes.

No. 150: S Tycen Anderson, Toledo

His combine times and athletic ability make him too good to pass u p at this point for the Bears as a 6-foot-2, 209-pounder who ran the second-fastest safety times for the 40-yard dash and three-cone drill. He's versatile, as Toledo used him in the slot and one of his strengths is as a mistake-free tackler, although he needs to improve his ball skills.

No. 186: T Verderian Lowe, Illinois

The Bears had him to Halas Hall for a visit and the former Rockford Auburn prep standout would be a tackle or guard developmental project who has the long arms good frame (6-5, 314) to work at either spot. He needs to work on pad level according to NFL Draft Bible.

