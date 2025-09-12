Which Bears players belong in your fantasy lineup for Week 2?
The Chicago Bears travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in a Week 2 NFC North showdown.
Following Monday night's meltdown against the Minnesota Vikings, fans are eager to see which version of the Bears will emerge on Sunday. Will this team correct the many sloppy mistakes that directly contributed to their second-half choke? Or will Ben Johnson's impact on Caleb Williams finally lead this team to a defining divisional victory?
We'll soon know the answer, but, until then, fantasy football managers who've rostered the long list of Bears skill players should play Week 2 with caution after a bumpy ride in the opener.
Here are which Chicago Bears skill players you should start and sit in Week 2.
D'Andre Swift: SIT
Swift didn't make the best first impression on Ben Johnson in Week 1. He totaled 17 carries for 53 yards, and after a review of the All-22 tape, he left a lot of yards on the field. Johnson admitted he needs to call more runs in Week 2, but also hinted at other running backs getting into the mix (see below). I don't think three will be much patience with Swift in Week 2, making him a very risky play at this point in the season.
Caleb Williams: START
Williams proved in Week 1 that he doesn't have to throw for a boatload of yards to be a viable starter in fantasy football this year. He threw for 210 yards, ran for 58, and totaled two touchdowns. The Bears emphasized this week that they want Williams to continue using his legs, suggesting he'll be one of the league's more productive rushing quarterbacks in 2025. He's a safe play in Week 2.
Colston Loveland: SIT
Loveland will eventually become a must-start at tight end, but I'm not sure it'll be anytime soon. He ended his NFL debut with two catches for 12 yards despite looking explosive as a route runner throughout the game. The Bears' passing game is likely to fluctuate through top targets on a weekly basis, and it's best to wait until Loveland emerges as one of the top three options in the passing game before starting him in your league.
DJ Moore: START
Moore finished Week 1 as the Bears' leading receiver with 68 yards, and he could've had a lot more. I was encouraged by how explosive he was in his routes, and as Williams continues to grow in Ben Johnson's offense, Moore will feast. It could come as early as this week, especially after all the attention on the missed fourth-quarter throw that should've been a touchdown against the Vikings.
Rome Odunze: START
Odunze was solid yet unspectacular in Week 1, but there's no denying he's Williams' guy. He led the Bears with nine targets against the Vikings and ended with a team-high six catches for 37 yards and one touchdown. I'd like to see Odunze turn the corner as a game-changing playmaker sooner than later, but until then, he has a chance to be a target hog in this offense.
Cole Kmet: SIT
There were plenty of reps in Week 1 where Kmet looked like the best pass-catching tight end on the Bears. He had twice as many targets as Loveland, but it was still only four. None of the Bears' tight ends are playable right now because of now.
Wildcard: Kyle Monangai (FLEX)
The rookie seventh-round pick will get his chance to prove he can be a viable complement (if not more) to Swift this week. If you're the kind of fantasy manager who enjoys rolling the dice, Monangai could vulture a touchdown and lead the team in rushing yards by the time this game concludes.