Analysis: There will be inevitable post-draft holes for the Bears considering all of the vacant spots they have going into the selection process, so here's who they need to call to address these.

As much as the Bears like their chances of landing immediate potential starters in this draft, the distinct possibility exists their efforts will go for naught if directed at several positions.

At best, they'll come up with players who could develop into starters at these spots but the team and Justin Fields, in particular, are going to suffer until this happens.

In one case, it's a position Justin Fields needs filled to keep from being injured.

So after GM Ryan Poles finishes his first draft and has also gone through the process of finding unrestricted free agents on Saturday night, he needs to reach for his cell phone and call the agents for two players.

The first one he's already spoken with extensively.

1. DT Larry Ogunjobi

The first attempt at signing the Bengals free agent defensive tackle failed.

If the Bears devote one of their first two picks in this draft to a three technique defensive tackle, they'll be shorting themselves at too many other critical spots. Yet, they do need help at this position.

The defensive tackles who can get in the gap off the guard's outside shoulder and charge upfield are not exactly falling out of the sky at that point. A player like Perrion Winfrey is going to need time to develop and probably is not a Day 1 starter after being a JUCO transfer to Oklahoma after two years.

The signing of Justin Jones after Ogunjobi failed his physical brought the Bears only a stop-gap type starter. Jones has only 4 1/2 sacks. Another draft option, DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M, might be better suited to five technique in a 3-4, but does have the right size to be a three technique in the new Bears 4-3.

Ogunjobi is rehabbing his injury and recently posted evidence of his weight room work on social media.

It would be much more conclusive for the Bears and other interested parties if the work showed Ogunjobi's injured foot entirely able to handle as much pressure as possible. It didn't, and that was his injury.

Still, at some point Ogunjobi will be ready and it's conceivable they'd make a run at him. During the owners meetings in March, Poles even said it's something he can't rule out.

They better rule it in if he's healthy or they'll have to get used to the idea of marginal pass rush pressure from their defensive interior.

2. T Eric Fisher

The Colts left tackle has seemed a natural Bears addition since before free agency started, considering Jason Peters was not brought back.

The minicamp last week only seemed to certify the need for Fisher, a 6-foot-7, 315-pounder, who knew Bears GM Ryan Poles when they were together in Kansas City. He also knew Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis last year.

Fisher had what was an off year by his standards in 2021 as a pass blocker but it must be remembered he was coming off a torn Achilles. He should be 100% now. He still had an excellent run blocking grade of 73.3 by Pro Football Focus last year even while allowing seven sacks.

But Fisher had been in the 70s or higher in overall PFF grade four out of six years prior to last season, including an 80 in 2021 when he was injured in the playoffs.

The problem with signing Fisher and with signing Ogunjobi is it requires more cash than they currently have under the cap. Spotrac.com had them at about $13.5 million available on Wednesday.

They're going to need roster moves to clear out more space, whether it means trading or cutting Nick Foles and trading Robert Quinn, or restructuring a contract or two to acquire those players.

They lined up Larry Borom at left tackle in minicamp and Borom seems more of a right tackle or right guard based on his body type. He has eight games of experience.

Getting both of these players would fill immediate needs and allow any draft picks they make at these positions time to develop.

