WWE Superstar sees bold future for Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams
WWE superstar and the reigning world heavyweight champion, Seth Rollins, is no stranger to making bold proclamations. His penchant for predicting future glory is why he's called "The Visionary" in his WWE matches. On Thursday, he appeared on Good Morning Football to talk about his favorite team, the Chicago Bears.
Despite going just 5-12 last season, the Bears have been in the news more than one might expect in recent weeks, and it's all due to the pairing of second-year quarterback Caleb Williams with head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson was by far the hottest head coaching candidate over each of the past two offseasons, and for good reason. He built a juggernaut offense in Detroit, and every team with an opening wanted him to do the same for them.
Ultimately, the Bears hired him on a historic contract for a first-time head coach and even went so far as to sign GM Ryan Poles to a contract extension to get the two of them on the same timeline. Now, Johnson is expected to coach Williams up to be the generational quarterback he was billed to be coming out of college, and Rollins is counting himself as a strong believer.
Rollins told the GMFB crew that he likes hearing about how Ben Johnson is throwing the kitchen sink at Caleb Williams early on because he believes that hard coaching will unlock Williams' full potential, and The Visionary sees that leading to a Chicago Bears Super Bowl appearance. You can listen to his full comments below.
To be fair, Rollins is a self-described Chicago Bears superfan, so he's not exactly an unbiased observer. However, there's little wrong to be found in what he said. Williams is a Heisman winner and one of the most electric quarterbacks in recent college football history. Johnson designed and called the league's most explosive offense for three straight years and revitalized a franchise that was arguably the NFL's biggest loser for decades.
If Johnson and Williams both live up to the hype, we're looking at a duo with the same upside as Kansas City's Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. That doesn't mean that Bears fans should expect to see multiple Super Bowls before the decade is out. Both the quarterback and head coach still need to prove themselves on the field.
But if they can, then not even a comparison to the mighty Chiefs is unreasonable.