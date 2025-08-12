Bears' Ben Johnson throwing 'kitchen sink' at quarterback Caleb Williams
Over the last three NFL seasons, Ben Johnson's Detroit Lions were one of the most productive offenses. They were No. 1 in points per game (33), No. 2 in yards per game (409) and No. 3 in yards per play (6.8). The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, were at the opposite end of the offensive spectrum, finishing 32nd in yards per game and per play.
The Bears went out and hired Johnson, in part, to update and improve their woeful offense. The transition starts with second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, but nobody said it was going to be easy.
Williams' backup - 37-year-old Case Keenum, who has played with eight teams in 12 NFL seasons - calls Johnson's playbook one of the most complex he's ever seen. At only 23, Caleb is at times struggling to digest what ESPN's Courtney Cronin calls "the kitchen sink."
In an appearance on ESPN Monday afternoon, the Bears reporter noted one of Johnson's unique drills with Williams. It featured the quarterback, three receivers and a tight end, with a simulated huddle, running 70 plays against no defense.
"it's really hands on," Cronin said of Johnson's handling of Williams. "If the headset goes out, Ben wants to make sure Caleb has 2-3 plays in his back pocket so we're not burning a timeout or panicking in that moment. It's really an overload process."
Admittedly, Williams at times is struggling to grasp the nomenclature and nuances of Johnson's offense. But, according to Cronin, it's still early in the growing pains game.
"The Bears aren't panicking about it," she said. "They know this is his process of learning."