Bears Week 10 Thursday Injury Report: Tackle Situation Gets a Boost
Left tackle Braxton Jones returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday, meaning it's possible the Bears could avoid playing without two injured tackles against the Patriots.
Jones has a knee injury and right tackle Darnell Wright also has a knee injury but Wright was unable to practice Thursday for the second straight day.
The Bears had both guard Teven Jenkins (knee) and defensive end Montez Sweat (shin) both back from injuries and going through a full Thursday practice on a day when defensive tackle Andrew Billings underwent successful pectoral surgery and was put on season-ending injured reserve. Cornerback Jaylon Jones (shoulder) also went on injured reserve.
Guard Ryan Bates (shoulder) went through a second straight full practice as he attempts to be reinstated to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.
Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring) had a second straight limited practice, as did backup cornerback Terell Smith (ankle) and defensive end Darrell Taylor (knee).
Backup linebacker Noah Sewell (knee), safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and tackle Kiran Amegadjie (calf) all missed practice on Thursday.
The Bears promoted safety Tarvarius Moore from the practice squad to the regular roster and signed former Chargers safety JT Woods to the practice squad to take his place.
Woods is a third-round 6-foot-2, 193-pound Chargers draft pick who played in 13 games in 2022-23 with one start and made eight tackles.
