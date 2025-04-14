Odds say something Ryan Poles probably can't do for Bears in draft
Apparently the difficulty facing the Bears if they want to draft Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round never occurred to oddsmakers and the betting fans or they are convinced Ryan Poles will be moving up via trade in Round 1 of this draft.
Or perhaps they're not as convinced about the skills of Jeanty and how other teams view him as many draft analysts seem to be.
Odds are determined by oddsmakers and altered according to betting, and the Bears remain odds-on favorites to draft a running back first on April 24, according to the betting site DraftKings.com.
The Bears are +225 for a running back first, and offensive line or edge rusher come in second at +250. At Fanduel.com, it's very similar at +230 for a running back to be drafted by the Bears first and +260 for an offensive lineman.
What all this means is a lot of people could come away losers if they lay down a bet thinking the Bears will get Jeanty. The reason for this is the Raiders have a reported interest in Jeanty and are picking sixth. And their odds to draft a running back first is a very dominant -150.
There's always the possibility the back drafted first by the Bears could be Omarion Hampton and not Jeanty, and then this thought works for both teams. However, to date there has been no real indication by the Bears of great interest in Hampton through a reported 30 visit.
They did talk to Hampton at the NFL scouting combine, but teams can talk to 45 players then for only 18 minutes and it's difficult to equate interest with that speed dating process. Still, it could mean more than if they hadn't talked to him at all.
The other issue facing the Bears if they did have interest in Hampton is the same one they'd have if Jeanty did go undrafted by the Raiders, and that's teams moving ahead of them between 7-9 with a trade up.
Dallas is said to covet Hampton and he came their for a 30 visit, and sits in prime position to move up a few spots ahead of 10 at No. 12.
