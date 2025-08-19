One back reported on the market who actually would be a Bears fit
So many trades suggested or pushed by social media make little or no sense, or if they do there is absolutely no way it's happening.
For once a possible trade for the Bears does make sense and is economically feasible.
Those beating the drum for 30-something defensive end Trey Hendrickson need to realize his salary alone for this year would put the Bears over the salary cap immediately, regardless of the money they'd need for a $40 million-a-year extension going forward.
However, the possibility of running back Brian Robinson Jr. being traded to Chicago makes total sense as well as dollars/cents.
It's possible Robinson will be traded and, in fact, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Robinson was held out of the preseason game against Cincinnati following the report from Jordan Schultz that he was on the block.
Now in his contract year, the third-round pick out of Alabama has only a $3.6 million cap cost for this year and that's well within the Bears' $13.2 million.
Obviously he would fit a need they've had since the offseason began. He's a 6-foot-1, 228-pound power back wit speed who can hammer it into the line or even break it.
Robinson would be an ideal complement to D'Andre Swift as a "knuckles" type in Ben Johnson's offense. He has been underused in Washington with no more than 205 carries for a season and has had 733, 797 and 799 yards.
He has a 4.1-yard average for his career and 15 rushing TDs.
Robinson hasn't really been used in the receiving game like the Bears will do with their backs but when he has the last two years he showed great potential for damage by averaging 10.2 and 8.0 yards a catch.
Robinson's career started fine, as he was PFF's 18th-ranked back of 49 graded in his rookie year.
He also has ties to the Bears through running backs coach Eric Bieniemy, offensive coordinator for the 2023 Commanders. In fact, Bieniemy was his coordinator in the one year Robinson had a solid pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. It's an area he needs to improve and he couldn't have a better mentor for it than Bieniemy.
Robinson has a high level of skill but not so much past production he would command a big asking price. And at 26 years old he still has plenty to give.
If the Bears pursued Robinson, his fit would not only be as a complement to the speedier Swift, but he would be coming to a team currently in need of healthy backs of any type, let alone potential starters.
Travis Homer, Roschon Johnson, Kyle Monangai and now undrafted rookie Deion Hankins have all been out with injuries within the last week.
The running back room is depleted and both Ian Wheeler and newly acquired Brittain Brown ran hard and with lean in Sunday night's gam but neither one is that 228-pound load back type.
Brown is 205 and Wheeler 206. Johnson is the only bigger back on their roster at 227. He's also one who seems to be perpetually plagued by injuries. In 2023 and 2024, he missed time with concussions. He has a foot injury now.
Depending, of course, on the trade compensation, this would be one back worth pursuing for the Bears.
Because of his contract situation, and if the trade compensation isn't so severe, this could be treated like a trial for a bigger contract for Robinson and if it doesn't work out, they could always lean on the draft next year with several talented backs expected to be available.
The flashes of talent he has shown suggest it would work, though.
More Chicago Bears News
