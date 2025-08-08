One Caleb Williams prediction provides an NFC North shocker
Nick Wright is at it again.
The Fox Sports analyst last year shocked the football world and caused many to laugh uncontrollably by predicting the Bears were going to win the NFC in Caleb Williams' rookie year.
Considering his lack of accuracy—the first head coach ever fired in-season in a franchise's 104 years—it's probably nothing to celebrate for Bears fans when Wright says something positive about their team.
There he was on First Things First, making this one:
"By the end of this season, Caleb Williams will be, by many, considered the best quarterback in his division,"
Williams had the worst overall stats of the four NFC North QBs last year, although he did complete 20 touchdown passes with only six interceptions.
Wight didn't just throw this out. He had logic behind it.
"I think Jared Goff is going to suffer a bit from the lack of Ben Johnson," Wright said. "I think we're going to see a fair amout of J-No to go along with J-Lo (Jordan Love)."
Wright made it clear he wasn't saying Williams would have the best overall stats but that he would be on the rise and would be best by season's end.
"Like how we felt about Jordan Love after his first year as the starter, a lot of people were like, 'I think he's the best quarterback in that division right now.' "
It's not going to be a linear ride up to the top. It's where he finishes that's important to Wright.
"I think the first month could be rocky," Wright said. "I think the first month there's going to be some tough shows for me."
There will likely be some now based on what the fans of the Packers, Lions and Vikings will have to say about all of this.
