Watch is on for new Chicago Bears D-line tactic and personnel
While the offensive line and tackle battle have taken center stage throughout Bears training camp, they also altered their defensive line.
Friday's practice against Miami and Sunday's preseason game offers a real chance to see how some of their alterations have progressed, although some of their earlier full-contact sessions in practices did provide some insight. It's just different being able to tackle someone else's running back to the ground with a big hit than it is one of your own.
The run defense particularly will be under scrutiny because it struggled so much in 2024. Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo could be keys in fortifying the front's run-stopping ability.
"My time here and what we've been doing and what we've been working for every day with the scheme we run, with what the coaches want to see from us and they've been really pressing on the expectations and it's been clear and we've been doing our best since Day 1 when I got here to improve from whatever it was last year," Jarrett said. "I think it's (2024) almost irrelevant to this point because we've got, it's a new year, new people in the building and it's not even something that we spoke about at all and we're really just focused on going forward and putting our best foot forward every day."
The Bears Five-Man Front
Part of the changes include using a five-man front at times. This allows them to get Gervon Dexter, Jarrett and Andrew Billings all on the field together.
"You know, we got many different fronts, man," Garrett said. "I think the flexibility in having different fronts keeps the offense on their toes.
"But whatever it is, four down, five down, whatever it may be, if we gotta go two down with me and Dex on the inside holding it down from tackle to tackle, we’ll make it happen. Whatever coach calls, we’re going to be able to execute it at the highest level."
The five-man line opens up things for Montez Sweat and a few others.
"Gives us the opportunity to go win mano-a-mano versus, you know, just lining up and letting the offensive linemen tee off on you, certain double teams," Jarrett said. "So the five-down look definitely presents some challenges for offense.
"It’s a nice switch up from what we do on the base level. And like we talked about with Bill earlier, that allows us three on the inside to play together at certain times, you know, me, Dexter and Bill."
Flexible Front
Garrett sees something in it that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has talked about a lot since practices began in OTAs – flexibility.
"So when you have players that’s flexible to play all across the defensive line, it allows coach to call many different things, and I think that’s what we definitely have," Jarrett said. "Guys who wanna play ball, play hard and wherever he put us at, we’re going to try to do our best."
The Dolphins practice and game allow them to look closer at another area they needed to improve, and that's the pass rush. Although they rose from the bottom of the league to 16th with 40 sacks last year, the rush still lacked consistency.
Young Edges
Getting a chance to see if young edges Austin Booker and Dominique Robinson have progressed in a live situation when they can actually drag down the quarterback will be a great opportunity for coaches. In practice, of course, it's hands off the quarterbacks but not in the preseason game.
Booker was a rookie last year and barely noticeable.
"Yeah, look, I see a lot of flash plays from him," Allen said. "I think there's some things from a fundamental standpoint and from an assignment standpoint we still got to get cleaned up with him. But I do see a really good athlete playing at the end position, a guy who's got some good rush ability, and when he plays fundamentals and technique right, he's able to set edges, which is critical for us in terms of what we do defensively."
Booker is 245 pounds, and that's small for an edge in the Allen scheme.
"Yeah he's more powerful than you would expect out of a guy that's a little bit undersized in terms of weight or girth, but I do think that that's still an area that we're going to continue to improve on," Allen said.
It's a similar situation with Robinson, who caught the attention of coach Ben Johnson in OTAs.
"I think still he’s still learning to play the defensive end position and every day he comes out here and works extremely hard," Allen said of Robinson, who was a wide receiver and quarterback in college until his last two years. "He’s smart and he has ability. And so, if you’re smart and you have ability and you’re willing to work I think you’re going to get better. I think he’s done that.
"So I’m anxious to see him play in games and see what that looks like."
Gervon Dexter's Ascension
The player who might generate the most excitement is Dexter. He's expected to ascend in his third year and has proven difficult for everyone on the offensive line to handle in practices.
"The guy is disruptive in the run game," Jarrett said. "He’s something to deal with in the pass game. He just continues to get better. The effort he has been playing with lately has been amazing. You can see him running it all the way across the field.
"I can’t wait to see him on game day. It’s a young player who continues to get better. At that Year 3 mark, that’s when you can make a big jump. I’m anticipating it for him, and I’m going to do everything I can in my power to help him continue to be better. But he’s not going to need much of a push, because he’s somebody who’s got the highest standards for himself."
The line seems one dominant player away from becoming a force and getting that player out of on of their draft picks from three years ago would be a real plus in turning around the defense.
