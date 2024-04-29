Only Selecting a Punter Seemed to Lower Bears Draft Grades

"You can start thinking of big plays, and winning a championship in Chicago. It's going to happen." @AdamSchein says the Bears won the NFL Draft by pairing Rome Odunze with Caleb Williams.



🔊: https://t.co/RTimOxppxf

🎥: https://t.co/FuD3jmPDxA pic.twitter.com/CAASHPMmvf