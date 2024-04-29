Only Selecting a Punter Seemed to Lower Bears Draft Grades
For a draft class with only five players in it, the Bears came away with high grades across the board.
Considering they had two picks in the top 10, higher marks were to be expected, but the dean of draft analysts was not as generous toward them with his marks.
Mel Kiper Jr. gave the Bears only a "B" grade for their draft while other websites were generously handing out A or something close.
Kiper's problem with the Bears draft was more a situation where he grades stricter. He gave the Packers and Lions B, as well. He gave the Vikings only a C+.
"Chicago didn't have the capital to fully help both its offense and defense in this draft, and as a result, the other side of the ball needs some work. With Williams leading the way, though, the offense will be incredibly fun to watch in 2024," Kiper wrote.
ANSWERING THE BIG QUESTIONS CAUSED BY BEARS DRAFT
He explained his picking of nit later.
"I didn't love a team with only a handful of selections taking a punter in Round 4, but at least Tory Taylor (122) was the best at his position," Kiper added.
This pick of a punter in Round 4 seemed to ruffle other feathers.
It figured into why NFL.com veteran Chad Reuter gave them only an A- instead of an A.
"Taylor has a good leg and had plenty of reps at Iowa, but I believe picking him in the fourth round was a reach," Reuter wrote.
It didn't seem an issue for everyone, though. And NFC North writer Carmen Vitali called it a plus while giving the Bears an A- overall in Fox Sports grades.
"On paper, the Bears look to be one of the most complete teams in the league, especially after grabbing a punter with their last original pick," she wrote.
Pro Football Focus had its focus on the top end and gave the Bears an A, while Trevor Sikkema used the moment to tout the overhyped PFF grading system.
"Williams has the kind of unique playmaking ability that every team is looking for at the quarterback position, and he earned 90.0-plus PFF grades in three consecutive years to end his college career," Sikkema wrote.
They selection of wide receiver Rome Odunze drew as much praise, and helped explain why Odunze was it was referred to by the Bears as a 75-25 ball on contested catches thrown his way.
The sixth-ranked player on the PFF big board falls to Chicago at the back end of the top 10," Sikkema wrote. "Odunze is able to tilt the scales on 50-50 balls and brought in 21 of his 28 contested targets last season."
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven