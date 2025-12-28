Bears might get surprise appearance from key offensive player vs. 49ers
It may not be Willis Reed appearing in the tunnel at Madison Square Garden or Michael Jordan's famous "flu" game, but the Chicago Bears might be getting a surprising performance from a key player.
By virtue of Saturday's surprising loss by the Green Bay Packers to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, the Bears have clinched a playoff spot, the NFC North title and a home game in the postseason. Up for grabs Sunday night, however, is still a lot to play for.
The Bears could still win out and get to 13-4, which still could earn the NFC's No. 1 seed if the 13-3 Seattle Seahawks lose to the Niners in Week 18. With still something to play for, right tackle Darnell Wright is apparently off his sick bed and en route to Santa Clara for the gam at Levi's Stadium.
Wright, who has started 14 games this season, did not travel with the team Saturday and will listed "questionable" with an illness. He will likely be a game-time decision to protect quarterback Caleb Williams as the Bears get greedy in this improbable season.
