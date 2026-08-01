Two Positions Bears GM Ryan Poles Should Consider Upgrading — And Who's Available

If you've been following along the entire offseason, you already know there's two logical answers for the position groups the Chicago Bears need to upgrade most.

Those two position groups are edge rusher and interior defensive line, both of which were major issues last season. Chicago simply did not do enough (or in the case of edge rusher, nothing at all) and edge rusher and defensive line remains huge concerns.

The Bears finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks last season and their run defense was the sixth-worst in the league.

Neville Gallimore was the only significant addition on the inside, but he was just as bad against the run as Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter were in 2025.

At least the Bears tried at defensive line, which is more than we can say for edge rusher, where Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner are all question marks. Chicago surprisingly didn't make a significant move during free agency or in the draft.

Let's take a look at some players who are or could be available that the Bears can add to help both position groups.

Who's available at interior defensive line?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Names to watch: Vita Vea (trade), Christian Wilkins (free agent), DaQuan Jones (free agent)

Vita Vea would be the dream addition for the Bears and it's not out of the realm of possibility that he's available after the two-time Pro Bowler requested a trade in the midst of a contract standoff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Not only is Vea good at getting after the quarterback (35 sacks in 112 career games), he's also a plus run defender after posting Pro Football Focus grades of 62.5 or better in each of the past three seasons, including a 72.2 in 2023.

Christian Wilkins' messy divorce with the Las Vegas Raiders and the controversy that ensued makes him a total wild card and he could very well be done in the NFL entirely after not finding a home last season.

That said, there's no denying that Wilkins would be an intriguing addition if the Bears take a flyer on him. Wilkins flashed his pass-rush prowess with nine sacks in 2023 and has PFF run defense grades north of 80 in three of six seasons in the league.

Last but not least we have DaQuan Jones, who is around average as a run defender (63.1 grade in 2025) and pass-rusher (74.7 grade, three sacks last season).

Jones is long in the tooth at 34 years old, but the Bears don't need him to play the majority of snaps. He'd be a strong fit as an early-down rotational piece upfront.

Who's available at edge rusher?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Names to watch: Maxx Crosby (trade), Josh Sweat (trade), Von Miller (free agent), Haason Reddick (free agent), Joey Bosa (free agent), Denico Autry (free agent), Jadeveon Clowney (free agent)

The Bears actually have a lot of options here, but the most ideal players on this list are no doubt Maxx Crosby and Josh Sweat.

Crosby was traded earlier this year before the Baltimore Ravens nixed the deal. Crosby has since re-committed to Las Vegas, but The California Post's Vincent Bonsignore has said he thinks a trade is still possible if the Raiders get the right offer.

That offer is likely two first-round picks, which the Bears have but may be hesitant to give up, even for a five-time Pro Bowler and an elite edge rusher like Crosby, who would no doubt be a serious upgrade for Chicago.

Sweat was reportedly unhappy in Arizona earlier this offseason, and with the Cardinals in the midst of a rebuild, we would not rule out the Cardinals moving him, whether that be before the start of the season or at the trade deadline.

Sweat is the next best thing after Crosby. The former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ has a pair of double-digit sack seasons, one of which came in 2025, when he posted 12. He would also come cheaper, and likely for a Day 2 pick.

In 2025, Miller was the most productive of the free-agent options we listed above after posting nine sacks while playing just 37% of snaps. Clowney was the second-most productive with 8.5 sacks in 13 games, but he also had three of them in a meaningless Week 18 contest.

While all three have been productive edge rushers during their careers, Autry, Bosa and Reddick are all coming off down years, and Bosa specifically is reportedly thinking about retirement. Reddick and Autry dealt with injury last season.

Crosby, Sweat and Miller are the top three we'd love to see the Bears acquire. Clowney comes in ahead of Reddick, Bosa and Autry for us, also.