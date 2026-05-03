The Answer to Bears' Defensive Line Problem is Someone Ben Johnson Knows Well

If the 2026 NFL draft told us anything about the Chicago Bears, it's that this roster rebuild runs through Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. General manager Ryan Poles used all three of his Day 2 draft picks on offensive upgrades, even to the seeming detriment of the defense. And while these additions may allow the Bears to duplicate the L.A. Rams' innovation on offense, it's fair to wonder whether the defense will be able to keep up with the offense's championship aspirations.

The defensive line was Chicago's biggest need following the conclusion of the 2025 season, and it remains so. The only additions made to that unit have been a few depth signings in free agency and a sixth-round pick spent on Jordan van den Berg, who may become the steal of the 2026 NFL draft, but for now is a big question mark. Both Poles and Johnson have expressed confidence in the players currently in the building, but it might not be a bad idea to seek one more infusion of talent.

As it happens, the perfect answer to Chicago's defensive shortcomings could very well be a defensive tackle who has played for Ben Johnson before and is a free agent: D.J. Reader.

A strong defensive tackle could unlock the entire defensive line

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While most fans and analysts have identified Chicago's defensive end group as most in need of an upgrade, adding an impact player at defensive tackle may actually be a force multiplier. By getting a strong push up the middle, defensive ends Montez Sweat and Austin Booker will have an easier time getting to the quarterback, and the team's confidence in their players will be justified.

That's where DJ Reader comes in. Chicago's current group of defensive tackles is startingly thin. Gervon Dexter Sr. is probably the best of the bunch, but Grady Jarrett looks like a shell of his former self and van den Berg is unlikely to be ready for a large workload as a rookie. By adding a dependable veteran like Reader, the Bears won't allow many comfortable pockets for opposing quarterbacks.

The Bears may not be able to raise their ceiling on the defensive line, but they can raise the floor

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Reader isn't exactly a game-wrecker, but he would significantly raise the floor of Chicago's defensive line. In 2024, his lone year with Ben Johnson, Reader accumulated a career-high three sacks and 20 total pressures. He didn't quite match that production in 2025, but he still finished with a respectable 68.9 PFF grade. His best days are clearly behind him, but even the 31-year-old version of Reader would be an upgrade for Chicago.

Best of all, a one-year flier on the veteran would be plenty affordable. His player market value according to Spotrac is just $3.9 million per year. The Bears are tight up against the cap, but they did free up about $10 million in salary cap space last week and could free up a lot more with contract restructures.

The Bottom Line

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As aforementioned, Johnson and Poles may be publicly confident in the current state of their defensive line, but the Bears shouldn't go into such a critical season banking on hopes and dreams. One solid free agent acquisition, and a cheap one at that, could be just the small boost that group needs to be at least league average.

With Caleb Williams under center and Ben Johnson calling shots on offense, a league-average defense could be all the Bears need to make a Super Bowl run.