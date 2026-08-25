Bears and Bengals Are Perfect Trade Partners Amid Cincinnati's Issue on Offense

The Cincinnati Bengals have an issue on offense and the Chicago Bears might be able to help them out with it.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer's Kelsey Conway, Cincy's issue stems from the lack of a reliable swing tackle behind Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr.

Cody Ford is currently in that role, but as Conway points out, he is simply not playing up to snuff, as was the case in preseason Week 2 against none other than the Bears.

"I think that’s still pretty open," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of the swing tackle job. "I think there’s guys we’re still looking at and I wouldn’t say there’s any decisions we’ve made there."

Conway believes the Bengals are going to be in the market for an addition at tackle ahead of the start of the season.

"The Bengals could very well be in the market for a reserve tackle over the next few weeks when roster cuts begin around the NFL," Conway wrote.

This is where the Bears come in.

Bears and Bengals are perfect trade partners

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie (72) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have a crowded situation at the tackle position, with guys like Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet, Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills, all of whom have competed for the left tackle job.

Making the room more crowded is the sooner-than-expected return of Ozzy Trapilo, who has been activated off the PUP list and is now ramping up in the hopes he can be ready for Week 1, or at least at some point in the first four weeks.

Wills or Amegadjie will probably make the cut if Trapilo starts the season on injured reserve, but nothing is guaranteed if Trapilo is able to avoid the list. Knowing that, the Bears would likely be amenable to trading either one.

We would not say the same for Jones and Benedet when it comes to the Bears' desire to trade them, even if Trapilo is healthy and ready to play in Week 1, but never say never.

Now, it's fair to point out that neither Amegadjie nor Wills have been all that good this offseason, although Wills did show some improvement in preseason Week 2 and Amegadjie has definitely progressed to the point where he isn't a complete liability.

But the caliber of player that Wills and Amegadjie are will be the norm in the lot of players available to the Bengals from now until after cutdown day. Either one would at least offer some more competition in Cincinnati.

When it comes to compensation for both, the Bears won't get any more than a seventh-round pick or a late-round pick swap, but it's better than nothing for players who could be cut for nothing.