Ben Johnson Disappointed With State of Competitions at Bears Training Camp

The Chicago Bears are three weeks and one preseason game into camp and head coach Ben Johnson doesn't feel like the team has sufficient clarity on competitions up and down the roster.

Johnson touched on the competitions the Bears have unfolding at several positions, whether they are for starting spots, backup spots, or roster spots in general.

The Bears head coach admitted he is at least a bit disappointed that the team doesn't have more clarity at this point.

"There's competition throughout this roster right now," Johnson said. "Offense, defense, special teams, it's heating up and I wish there was a little bit more clarity at this point, but there's not.

"And so, I think that's going to make for a really good next two weeks as guys try to separate themselves and make it clear that they belong on the 53 or on the practice squad."

One of the biggest competitions on the roster comes at offensive tackle, where the Bears are trying to figure out who will start at left tackle if Ozzy Trapilo isn't ready by Week 1, and who will serve as the swing tackle.

When it comes to left tackle, where Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet, Jedrick Wills and Kiran Amegadjie have been competing, nothing is settled yet.

"As far as I'm concerned, the competition remains wide open and we'll continue to play that one out," Johnson said.

Jones has seemed like the favorite at the position for months now, but Trapilo, who was activated off the PUP list earlier this week, is likely to get the nod when he's ready to go, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to play by Week 1.

Trapilo has worked his way back into practice, but he is not taking part in a full capacity yet.

The Bears also had a bit of a shake-up at both tackle spots during practice on Tuesday, when Benedet was given his first reps at left tackle after working on the right side all camp long. Chicago also shifted Amedadjie and Wills to the right side with the twos.

Chicago will get another great chance to evaluate all of their position battles on Thursday, when the team takes part in a practice with the Cincinnati Bengals.

From there, Chicago will square off with the Bengals in preseason Week 2 on Saturday, and then a joint practice with the Tennessee Titans and preseason contest with the Titans will take place next week.