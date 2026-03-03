Bear Digest

Bears and Other NFL Teams Step Right Into Scouting Pro Day Workouts

Pro Day Schedule: The Bears and other teams will be getting a good look at draft prospects during pro days, which have just begun.
Just a day after combine workouts ended, pro days began.

Ball State hosted the first pro day workout in Muncie on Monday, and the Bears were reported among the 13 NFL teams with representatives watching a dozen athletes from the school doing workouts, according to the Muncie Star Press.

The top Ball State players working out were linebackers Alfred Chea and Joey Stemler, center Otto Hess, defensive tackle Drew Hughes, receiver Qian Magwood, and defensive end Nathan Voorhis.

The workout is the only one until Navy and Illinois State each hold one Thursday, but the first big one is Friday at Wisconsin. The Ball State workout was held so soon after the combine largely as a courtesy to scouts because of the school's close proximity to Indianapolis.

The pro day schedule starts with a trickle as NFL personnel people are focused on the start to free agency March 9, but the first big day is March 12 when Clemson, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State all hold pro days. All three schools are expected to have players drafted.

March 24 represents the heaviest workout day with nine schools holding them, including Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Louisville and North Carolina State. National champion Indiana holds one April 1.

The schedule for pro days currently runs through April 10 but it isn't complete. Schools add dates as the process gets going. For instance, Illinois' and Alabama's pro days aren't yet scheduled.

Pro Day Schedule

(Per Pro Football Network)

March 5

Illinois State, Navy

March 6

Wisconsin

March 10

San Diego State, Colorado State, Troy, San Diego State

March 11

Kansas

March 12

Clemson, Delaware State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

March 16

South Carolina, Syracuse, Washington, Abilene Christian

March 17

Northwestern

March 18

Penn State, Minnesota, Stanford, Georgia, UTSA, Central Michigan

March 19

California, Michigan State, North Dakota State, Memphis, Western Michigan

March 20

Michigan, Vanderbilt

March 23

LSU, Miami, Rhode Island, Toledo, Bowling Green, New Mexico, UNLV, Alabama State

March 24

Notre Dame, Boise State, Cincinnati, Western Illinois, Louisville, North Carolina State,

March 25

Arizona, Ohio State, UCF, UMass, Sam Houston, Nebraska, Appalachian State, UNLV

March 26

UAB, Pitt, Kennesaw State, Jackson State, Houston, Florida, Alcorn State

March 27

Mississippi State, Kent State, Houston, South Dakota State

March 31

Colorado, Northern Colorado, Tennessee

April 1

Indiana, Nevada  

April 3

Montana

April 10

Towson

