Bears and Other NFL Teams Step Right Into Scouting Pro Day Workouts
In this story:
Just a day after combine workouts ended, pro days began.
Ball State hosted the first pro day workout in Muncie on Monday, and the Bears were reported among the 13 NFL teams with representatives watching a dozen athletes from the school doing workouts, according to the Muncie Star Press.
The top Ball State players working out were linebackers Alfred Chea and Joey Stemler, center Otto Hess, defensive tackle Drew Hughes, receiver Qian Magwood, and defensive end Nathan Voorhis.
The workout is the only one until Navy and Illinois State each hold one Thursday, but the first big one is Friday at Wisconsin. The Ball State workout was held so soon after the combine largely as a courtesy to scouts because of the school's close proximity to Indianapolis.
The pro day schedule starts with a trickle as NFL personnel people are focused on the start to free agency March 9, but the first big day is March 12 when Clemson, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State all hold pro days. All three schools are expected to have players drafted.
March 24 represents the heaviest workout day with nine schools holding them, including Notre Dame, Cincinnati, Louisville and North Carolina State. National champion Indiana holds one April 1.
The schedule for pro days currently runs through April 10 but it isn't complete. Schools add dates as the process gets going. For instance, Illinois' and Alabama's pro days aren't yet scheduled.
Pro Day Schedule
(Per Pro Football Network)
March 5
Illinois State, Navy
March 6
Wisconsin
March 10
San Diego State, Colorado State, Troy, San Diego State
March 11
Kansas
March 12
Clemson, Delaware State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State
March 16
South Carolina, Syracuse, Washington, Abilene Christian
March 17
Northwestern
March 18
Penn State, Minnesota, Stanford, Georgia, UTSA, Central Michigan
March 19
California, Michigan State, North Dakota State, Memphis, Western Michigan
March 20
Michigan, Vanderbilt
March 23
LSU, Miami, Rhode Island, Toledo, Bowling Green, New Mexico, UNLV, Alabama State
March 24
Notre Dame, Boise State, Cincinnati, Western Illinois, Louisville, North Carolina State,
March 25
Arizona, Ohio State, UCF, UMass, Sam Houston, Nebraska, Appalachian State, UNLV
March 26
UAB, Pitt, Kennesaw State, Jackson State, Houston, Florida, Alcorn State
March 27
Mississippi State, Kent State, Houston, South Dakota State
March 31
Colorado, Northern Colorado, Tennessee
April 1
Indiana, Nevada
April 3
Montana
April 10
Towson
More Chicago Bears News
X: BearsOnSI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.