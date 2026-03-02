Why Bears Draft Projections Still Look Spot-On at Defensive Tackle
Scouting combine workouts now concluded, nothing changed regarding the Bears' chief need and nothing should change as far as who analysts see them taking in Round 1 of the coming draft.
The top need is defensive line, and at both positions, but most definitely someone who will stop the run and provide pass rush up front.
When GM Ryan Poles was asked at the combine about the talent level at both defensive tackle and the edge, he saw plenty to like with these positions.
"But as it sits right now, I think the edge is deeper than the interior," Poles said.
Because the Bears need both, and there are more edge rushers, the best approach would be what many analysts have seen them doing. That would be drafting the defensive tackle in Round 1 at No. 25. If you can still get good edge rushers in Round 2 and the top defensive tackle supply has run out at No. 57, you take the defensive tackle first.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman, The Athletic's Daniel Jeremiah, a panel The Athletic's college football analysts and NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah all have the Bears drafting a defensive tackle Round 1. All of them except Jeremiah name the same defensive tackle and that's Ohio State's Kayden McDonald. Jeremiah said Peter Woods from Clemson.
"Gervon Dexter Sr. is entering a contract year, Grady Jarrett will be turning 33 and most of the depth behind those two—namely Andrew Billings and Chris Williams—is headed toward the open market," Kiper points out. "McDonald had a huge breakout season, showcasing power and quickness with 67 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.
"And considering Chicago was gashed for 5.0 yards per carry this season, it could use a solid 326-pound presence up the middle."
Poles' combine comment about what they can get at No. 25 in Round 1 still carries impact.
"I think taking good football players at 25, I think back to the Steelers, I think back to the Ravens and some of these teams that just were able to put really good rosters together and draft well late," Poles said. "Those guys aren’t sexy. They’re just good, hearty football players."
Kayden McDonald's specs
This describes McDonald compared to more those reported as volatile like Woods or players who have great athletic ability but less production, like Florida's Caleb Banks.
McDonald came in at 6-2, 326 at the combine and just like many first-round defensive linemen he didn't run the 40 in Indy but did do defensive line drills and did talk to media. The Suwanee, Ga., native grew up a Falcons fan but said he didn't necessarily pattern his game after that of longtime Falcons standout Grady Jarrett, the current Bears defensive tackle.
"I model my game after physical D-tackles that are like strong in the middle," McDonald said at Indy. "I really don't have a specific player. Just guys that know how to penetrate, be game changers."
McDonald's success comes down to his strength and playing with good pad level.
"I would say my power, having violent hands," he said. "I'm that guy. I'm strong in the middle. My high school coach said being a 'war daddy,' being that guy in the middle, just stopping everything and being disruptive on all downs."
McDonald played only three years and has been in 4 games. Until last year, he had only two tackles for loss and no sacks but as a junior made three sacks and nine tackles for loss.
He's still only 20 years old.
"I command double teams and I'm going to free up the linebackers and whatever team decides to get me, that's what you're going to get," McDonald said.
The Steelers could have interest in McDonald, partly based on their need to plug the run defense but also because he is friends with the Steelers' Heywards, Cameron and Connor. McDonald's brother, Jayden, played football growing up with Connor Heyward.
"We have a great relationship, their family, my family and the Steelers," McDonald said. "It's a great opportunity. I had a formal interview with them and I felt really good about it."
A Johnson connection
McDonald has a bit of an indirect tie with the Bears. His defensive coordinator with the Buckeyes is Matt Patricia, who was Lions head coach and hired Ben Johnson as an offensive quality control coach in 2019.
"Yeah, we just need good football players all across the board," coach BenJohnson said about Bears needs. "And so as far as I'm concerned, I don't mind so much if that's the interior rush—oh, sure, we'll take it. If that's the guy that's on the edge, fits the bill—sure, we'll take that as well.
"But I'm not going to pigeonhole us into saying that we have to build this roster … Ryan is not going to do the same thing either. We just want to find some really good football players that love to play the game, that love to compete, that want to win football games, and we'll figure it out from there."
McDonald's description fits their needs, but so would one of several other defensive tackles in a year when this is a strong position. It's just not as deep as the edge position, and in the NFL a team needs to take advantage of an opportunity when knocks.
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.