Why Bears Draft Projections Still Look Spot-On at Defensive Tackle

Scouting combine workouts now concluded, nothing changed regarding the Bears' chief need and nothing should change as far as who analysts see them taking in Round 1 of the coming draft.

The top need is defensive line, and at both positions, but most definitely someone who will stop the run and provide pass rush up front.

When GM Ryan Poles was asked at the combine about the talent level at both defensive tackle and the edge, he saw plenty to like with these positions.

"But as it sits right now, I think the edge is deeper than the interior," Poles said.

Chicago Bears potential 2026 Defensive Line pic.twitter.com/EvP4z3c3NV — CAPTAIN CEEBEE 🏴‍☠️🐻⬇️ (@Bears_Hype_Man) February 16, 2026

Because the Bears need both, and there are more edge rushers, the best approach would be what many analysts have seen them doing. That would be drafting the defensive tackle in Round 1 at No. 25. If you can still get good edge rushers in Round 2 and the top defensive tackle supply has run out at No. 57, you take the defensive tackle first.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman, The Athletic's Daniel Jeremiah, a panel The Athletic's college football analysts and NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah all have the Bears drafting a defensive tackle Round 1. All of them except Jeremiah name the same defensive tackle and that's Ohio State's Kayden McDonald. Jeremiah said Peter Woods from Clemson.

Mel Kiper’s Latest Mock Has the Bears Building Exactly Where They Should Be … In The Trencheshttps://t.co/FWqc4gapDI — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) February 24, 2026

"Gervon Dexter Sr. is entering a contract year, Grady Jarrett will be turning 33 and most of the depth behind those two—namely Andrew Billings and Chris Williams—is headed toward the open market," Kiper points out. "McDonald had a huge breakout season, showcasing power and quickness with 67 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

"And considering Chicago was gashed for 5.0 yards per carry this season, it could use a solid 326-pound presence up the middle."

Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald 6’3 326



In his last two seasons at Ohio State he has 13 pressures, 2 sacks and 36 stops



Good gap integrity recovery if he loses early, Able to stack and peak + shed quickly . Only 21 years old by April pic.twitter.com/nTNR7ZHUIn — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) February 14, 2026

Poles' combine comment about what they can get at No. 25 in Round 1 still carries impact.

"I think taking good football players at 25, I think back to the Steelers, I think back to the Ravens and some of these teams that just were able to put really good rosters together and draft well late," Poles said. "Those guys aren’t sexy. They’re just good, hearty football players."

Kayden McDonald's specs

This describes McDonald compared to more those reported as volatile like Woods or players who have great athletic ability but less production, like Florida's Caleb Banks.

McDonald came in at 6-2, 326 at the combine and just like many first-round defensive linemen he didn't run the 40 in Indy but did do defensive line drills and did talk to media. The Suwanee, Ga., native grew up a Falcons fan but said he didn't necessarily pattern his game after that of longtime Falcons standout Grady Jarrett, the current Bears defensive tackle.

Okay, Kayden McDonald...



A Day 1 NT who can help the Bears' run defense immensely. He doesn't seem to defeat double teams a whole lot, but he sure commands them.



He's very young, so perhaps some pass rush potential, but not there yet.



A high floor and a very useful player, but… https://t.co/WKYWkRScaY — Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) February 23, 2026

"I model my game after physical D-tackles that are like strong in the middle," McDonald said at Indy. "I really don't have a specific player. Just guys that know how to penetrate, be game changers."

McDonald's success comes down to his strength and playing with good pad level.

"I would say my power, having violent hands," he said. "I'm that guy. I'm strong in the middle. My high school coach said being a 'war daddy,' being that guy in the middle, just stopping everything and being disruptive on all downs."

Ohio State DL Kayden McDonald is a “war daddy” pic.twitter.com/cY6fAVKJVI — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) February 25, 2026

McDonald played only three years and has been in 4 games. Until last year, he had only two tackles for loss and no sacks but as a junior made three sacks and nine tackles for loss.

He's still only 20 years old.

"I command double teams and I'm going to free up the linebackers and whatever team decides to get me, that's what you're going to get," McDonald said.

The Steelers could have interest in McDonald, partly based on their need to plug the run defense but also because he is friends with the Steelers' Heywards, Cameron and Connor. McDonald's brother, Jayden, played football growing up with Connor Heyward.

Watching Ohio State’s defense and while it’s loaded with first rounders, really intrigued by Kayden McDonald (98). Eats double teams for breakfast; pass rush is a work in progress but there’s upside. Thought he was terrific vs Indiana. pic.twitter.com/YYzQltDLCi — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 14, 2026

"We have a great relationship, their family, my family and the Steelers," McDonald said. "It's a great opportunity. I had a formal interview with them and I felt really good about it."

A Johnson connection

McDonald has a bit of an indirect tie with the Bears. His defensive coordinator with the Buckeyes is Matt Patricia, who was Lions head coach and hired Ben Johnson as an offensive quality control coach in 2019.

"Yeah, we just need good football players all across the board," coach BenJohnson said about Bears needs. "And so as far as I'm concerned, I don't mind so much if that's the interior rush—oh, sure, we'll take it. If that's the guy that's on the edge, fits the bill—sure, we'll take that as well.

Ryan Poles doesn’t sound like a GM ready to make a big DL splash.



“From a cap perspective, we probably don't have enough to make all of that work on the DL. I think there's some situations, mostly injury, that didn't allow that to come together the way it's supposed to.” #Bears pic.twitter.com/CNs3p2FFlx — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) February 24, 2026

"But I'm not going to pigeonhole us into saying that we have to build this roster … Ryan is not going to do the same thing either. We just want to find some really good football players that love to play the game, that love to compete, that want to win football games, and we'll figure it out from there."

McDonald's description fits their needs, but so would one of several other defensive tackles in a year when this is a strong position. It's just not as deep as the edge position, and in the NFL a team needs to take advantage of an opportunity when knocks.

So let me get this right. Ryan poles owned the 5th highest paid defense last yr that was near the bottom in all

Stats. Lord I hope Dennis Allen is drafting — Brian (@Briansredwagon) February 25, 2026

