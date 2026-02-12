Bears Could Be Better Braxton Jones Landing Spot Than Analyst's Pick

As much as the emphasis for this Bears offseason appears it must be on defense, there is one major offensive flaw that could easily reach the top of their list for correction when Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles begin signing free agents or drafting.

Bears coaches showed a major lack of trust in Theo Benedet at left tackle to protect Caleb Williams' blind side in their final game of the playoffs by moving Joe Thuney to the position after Ozzy Trapilo's season-ending knee injury. It's a problem, still, because Trapilo is unlikely to be available until later next season.

They absolutely must find someone capable of blocking without being backed up all the time by tight ends or backs chipping. Ben Johnson needs the tight ends and backs for his passing game. The Rams had Jared Verse at the edge. It's why he moved Thuney out there and it paid off.

Speaking with Matt Spiegel and Lawrence Holmes on WSCR's Spiegel & Holmes , former Bears right tackle James "Big Cat" Williams put this down as an essential requirement at left tackle for next season.

"You're looking for someone that can stand alone," was how Williams put it.

Holding his own

Citing the example of the Super Bowl troubles Patriots left tackle Will Campbell had, Williams sees the lack of someone who stands alone as a difficult problem to overcome.

"You're looking for a guy that can handle anyone off that edge by himself, without needing that chip, without needing that extra tight end in to help, to, you know, either widen that (edge) guy or tighten that guy to make his angles a little different (rushing).

"Yeah, I mean, that's what you're looking for. You're looking for a guy that can stand alone out there and be perfectly fine."

Drafting someone in Round 2 or even Day 1 might mean giving up on the quality of a defensive linemen they drastically need, either at tackle or edge. Or it could mean taking a lower-level safety at a position no one is under contract to play in 2026.

A free agent is always possible but this is a premium position and the cost could be more than they can afford.

Bringing in free agent Cam Robinson at what Spotrac estimates would be around $13.1 million for a year looks expensive for a team restructuring contracts to get under the cap.

Signing a backup type, like Seattle's Josh Jones, makes no sense because the Bears are already stocked with backup level tackles.

This brings up the Braxton Jones question. The Bears' own free agent could very well be the next-best choice available. He's projected by Spotrac.com to cost only $4.7 million, and if healthy this would be a steal. The website has Green Bay's Rasheed Walker projected around $20 million and his Pro Football Focus blocking grades have been largely inferior compared to Jones’.

But Jones has the injury issue from his ankle in 2024.

Never got a shot

As Holmes and Spiegel pointed out, Ben Johnson never really got to see Jones playing the way he can last year due to the injury. Taking a chance on a player bouncing back who they know might be the best way to get a player on the field who doesn't need as much assistance.

The $4.7 million projection might be low for Jones, though. PFF doesn't have a cash projection for players not in its top 50 free agents yet, and Jones is graded the 56th.

PFF's Mason Cameron has matched up some of the top free agent tackles with best landing spots, and has Jones going to Cleveland.

However, the Browns are similar in cap space availability to the Bears and it wouldn't seem likely the Bears would be outbid by Cleveland for their own free agent if both pursued him. Still, signing in a place where he might only be on a one-year prove-it deal, like with the Bears, wouldn't be ideal if another team is offering longer-term job security.

Jones is in a bit more secure place than he was going into last offseason even as a free agent, because free agent tackles are always coveted.

The Bears, meanwhile, are just looking for a solid place holder, someone who can old his own without getting blocking help until or if Trapilo can play again.

