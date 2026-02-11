Analyzing Every Potential Chicago Bears Cap Casualty This Offseason

As the Bears approach March's deadline for getting under the NFL salary cap, they're in an unaccustomed situation.

They'll need to try to gain back cap space by either restructuring veteran contracts or cutting players outright.

Since Ryan Poles took over as GM in 2022, the cap situation improved significantly while they lost dead cap amounts and paid out salary to more effective drafted players and free agents . Salary can later be converted to bonus in restructuring, and allows them to push cap deductions to future caps while gaining back more cap space.

When you cut a player for cap purposes, there needs to be a few prerequisites met: He isn't a player absolutely vital to a team's success, and there actually must be some tangible economic value to dropping him off the payroll.

As we start to move through the NFL offseason, here are a list of dates for #Bears fans to keep in mind.



Feb. 9: Waiver period opens

Feb. 17 - Mar. 3: Window for franchise tag to be applied

Mar. 9-11: Early negotiating window

Mar. 11: New league year begins

Mar. 29 - April 1:… — Eli Ong (@ThePenOfEli) February 11, 2026

They've done both in the past to some extent, but only in very limited numbers.

You don't simply cut a player who is producing well to save a few bucks when there are other methods for complying with the cap available, like restructuring veteran contracts.

There are names to be cut constantly thrown out in social media by people who don't understand how it works or because it's easy for them to do because it's not their pay or their payment to make.

In reality, the Bears can bring back a great deal of money by restructuring contracts this year. They have only a few players who even border on being potential cap victims.

Players like DJ Moore and Montez Sweat count a lot against the cap but their contracts currently don't allow for them to be cut unless the Bears want to lose available cap space in the form of dead cap. Trading them is totally different, but cutting them for cap space would be the exact opposite of what they need to do.

In Sweat's case, they'd be cutting their best pass rusher, while Moore is their best receiver, or at least he has been.

With just three simple restructures, the Chicago Bears can free up $34+ million in salary cap space per @spotrac pic.twitter.com/duioBFiKEq — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) January 19, 2026

Those are two players with contracts offering great restructure value for the team to get back cap space. however.

The same is true with cornerback Jaylon Johnson. They would save $15.5 million in cap space by cutting him post-June 1, but the dead cap hit of $9 million costs them cap space they could otherwise use.

Some players who didn't contribute as much as their pay level dictated are protected by the cap situation. For instance, Dayo Odeyingbo was injured and struggled beforehand, but they lose $17 million to dead cap space if they cut him after June 1 and more prior to June 1. They also lose $17 million to dead cap space by cutting Grady Jarrett after June 1.

Any time I see a #Bears mock offseason restructure Dayo or Jarrett’s contracts, I die a little inside.



It makes ZERO sense to increase the future cap hit on bad contracts, forcing you to stick with those deals another year.



That’s a Ryan Pace move. Don’t be like Ryan Pace. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 10, 2026

How dead cap works is the $321 million in projected salary cap space they have per Spotrac.com suddenly becomes $287 million if they cut those two players at a dead cap cost of $34 million each. They might get under the cap with their restructurings, but then they would still have a lot less available to sign needed players. How do you pay for free agent safeties then?

A team already underwater and without a single safety under contract isn't about to convert its cap space available into dead space that can't be used for paying players.

Here are the most likely Bears cap cut victims, but in each case there is also merit in finding ways to keep them on the roster. The first few aren't even worth considering.

Salary-cap breakdown: How the Bears can maneuver DJ Moore, Cole Kmet contracts – and afford Maxx Crosby@patdnorton crunches the numbers here for @CHGO_Sports.



It's that time of year ... https://t.co/WyRFO2cSZp — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) February 11, 2026

7. RB Roschon Johnson

A pointless move, really. He saves $1.145 million but taking into account dead cap created it would save less than a million. Rookies almost get that amount now. They'd be better off keeping him at camp and seeing if he can contribute without being hurt.

Why can’t we give it to this guy again?



• Breaks tackles

• Catches out of backfield

• Falls forward/Finishes runs



Roschon Johnson needs touches pic.twitter.com/PM97kCBylL — Joey (@CalebGoatQB1) September 16, 2024

6. K Cairo Santos

They're not cutting the most dependable kicker in franchise history. He's not overpaid, with a $3.75 million cap hit this year. However, if you're going to get technical and look for a penny here or there under the cap, yes, Santos saves some money if he's gone. They would get $3.2 million in cap savings and would only suffer a dead cap hit to their available space of $560,000 if the move came with a post-June 1 designation. The overall savings would be much less if done earlier than June 1. Good luck with finding another kicker then. Haven't we all been through that enough?

Dare I say having Cairo Santos at kicker in Soldier Field is an advantage?



Kicking in Soldier Field, especially in the winter, is notorious for being very hard. Santos has been money recently at home. pic.twitter.com/JdJbbPNkKU — 🗽Sam (@CalebIsHim) January 12, 2026

5. QB Tyson Bagent

They just signed him to a contract extension before last season and Ben Johnson wouldn't have wanted the signing at that position if they were planning to simply cut him. They would save $3.75 million but would lose $1 million to dead cap. The savings is a little greater after June 1, with $4.25 million saved and $500,000 toward dead cap. There's no way he's going to be a cap cut after the emotional scene on his part and from the Bears' end after they signed him to an extension.

Tyson Bagent is in tears at the podium discussing his contract extension. He said his dad didn’t have running water growing up. This money is going to change his family. pic.twitter.com/XMDVR7a9fa — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 20, 2025

4. CB Tyrique Stevenson

This would make no sense because the amount saved would be small but also because he is still on his rookie contract and played effectively for most of last season when he was on the field. Usually, a player still on their rookie deal like he is, and playing well enough, would be traded and not cut. Stevenson's departure before or after June 1 saves them $3.6 million while they would lose $422,637 to dead cap. That $3.6 million is chump change.

ive been pretty critical of Tyrique Stevenson on here, but I thought he had a darn good game sunday



only had about 15 reps but he really made the most of em. saved a touchdown or two and had what should have been a game-changing pick... pic.twitter.com/copwnbiuHV — Luke O’Grady (@LukeOGrady) January 22, 2026

3. RB D'Andre Swift

In each of the other three cases, the move saves so little money it hardly seems worthwhile. This one would save money but first they better be sure they have someone who replaces him and fits what they need. In free agency, that's not always possible. Swift being cut means saving $7.47 million but they're losing back $1.33 million to dead cap before or after June 1. For about a $6 million net move, they must be sure they have someone to replace their rushing leader, who also contributes as a receiver.

Seeing many Bears fans wanting to move on from D’Andre Swift in 2026 because of his contract.



In 2026, Swift will be 12th in cap hit for RBs and could be lower on the list after free agency signings. He’s also 19th in average salary.



Yet, his yards per attempt was nearly… pic.twitter.com/yBQQRE68tL — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) February 7, 2026

2. TE Cole Kmet

This is totally realistic for a few reasons. First is the money. They'd save $10 million while losing just $1.6 million to dead cap after June 1. The move without a post-June 1 designation is much less effective cap-wise at $8.4 million saved, with $3.2 million in dead cap. The other reason this one looks more possible because his position is one where Johnson seems to have a good eye for talent. It was a position he coached in the past. The main reasons this looks unlikely is it wouldn't be popular to cut a veteran from the area who also produces and has been instrumental in their rise, but mainly because his contract has $8.9 million in salary available for this year. They could simply convert it to bonus money, prorate the cost against future caps as part of the restructuring plan and then retain him for another season.

Watching the sideline reactions of the miracle Caleb Williams touchdown pass to Cole Kmet vs the Rams is awesome:



“Oh my god!” - Grady Jarrett 🤯



Caleb Williams really is a magician. 🪄



🎥: @insidetheNFL pic.twitter.com/U0ZM76CFXz — Bearsszn (@bearszn) January 20, 2026

1. LB Tremaine Edmunds

This is the only move that seems likely, and even here there is probably more value in just restructuring instead of cutting him. He is coming off his best Bears season per Pro Football Focus grading, and made four interceptions. However, with $15 million in cap savings possible regardless of when he's cut, and only $2.4 million in a dead cap hit, the Bears would have to weigh how much of a necessity he is for the future. They might think they have other possible weakside linebackers. D'Marco Jackson is a free agent, though. It's not easy to find a linebacker with Edmunds' speed and athleticism, but replacing him with an adequate linebacker for a fraction of the price is not difficult.

New safety on my team

Edmunds off my team for Hendrickson

Any DT to replace Dexter

Loveland top 3 TE

Burden top 5 Wr pic.twitter.com/6eoNklNwLY — (Drew) Draft Szn (@CHITOWNDREW23) February 10, 2026

