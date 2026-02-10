Where Bears Offense Could Stand to Use a Little Offseason Boost
The Bear' defensive side of the football starves for addition.
Statistics alone fail to tell the tale, although their 27th ranking overall does a good job. Look at any internet mock draft and they'll have a defensive player locked in for the first Bears selection.
NFL Mock Draft Data Base currently has Ohio State's Kayden McDonald as their pick, with Lee Hunter of Texas mentioned the second most. If it's not defensive tackle, then Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is third and defensive end T.J. Parker fourth.
These are not their only needs, and the injury to tackle Ozzy Trapilo makes it possible they would pursue a tackle somewhere in the draft but most likely not Day 1.
At some point, though, there is a position on offense where it's easier to assume they'd have interest and particularly in the draft.
"I mean, we will always dive into the self-scout processes, as a coaching staff," Ben Johnson said. "We have a ton of decisions to make with the roster. I think it always starts with making sure you're accurate on the evaluations of your own and how well they fit what you're asking them to do, and whether it's someone you want to continue to move forward with or not.
"I think now we're just at a much better position as a coaching staff in going into this season just knowing who our guys are and what they'll end up being able to contribute for us in the future. So, we have to nail those. That’ll be the number one objective when we come back from a little bit of a break."
If on spot they want to add a player at is running back, no one should be surprised. Here's why even after they finished third in rushing, they could look at this position.
1. D'Andre Swift
Swift's return can't be assumed simply because it's the last year of his contract and becomes easier to trade or even cut. He's coming off his best overall season after a career-high 1,087 yards and 34 receptions for 299 yards.
Swift has always been effective in the passing game and averaged 9.2 and 8.8 yards in his Chicago seasons. Those do make him a huge help to the offense but he had more dropped passes (4) than any time since his first two seasons of 2020-21.
Already there have been rumors of Bears interest in Travis Etienne Jr. should he become a free agent. This would make some sense should Etienne not return to the Jaguars based on last year's pass blocking as he was eighth best at this among backs with at least two pass blocks thrown per game, 21 spots ahead of Swift. However, it's not like Etienne was a solid block before. In fact, he ranked third from the worst in the entire league for those throwing at last 2.0 a game in 2024.
Regardless of Etienne, Swift is a good back and speed threat but his deficiencies when power is needed and in his blocking could combine to make him a valued trade piece for a team looking to add players at certain positions.
2. Kyle Monangai
It was a great year for Monangai as a runner. He established himself as a dangerous rookie ball carrier and was effective running for power but not necessarily in short-yardage situations. Despite his 783 yards rushing and five TDs, he also was a real problem for the Bears in the passing game as a receiver and blocker. More than 50 backs who threw at least two blocks a game rated higher as a pass blocker and he graded out as the worst pass blocker the Bears had at any position, per PFF.
He also dropped more passes than anyone on the team, with six. Even Olamide Zaccheaus dropped less, with five.
Improving both their pass blocking and receiving from running backs is one sure way to elevate the offense. Ben Johnson was used to better while in Detroit.
3. Quality and quantity
There is always good value in free agency at running back because of the way the position has been downgraded in importance and pay in recent years. Etienne is just on example.
Spotrac.com projected him at around $6.5 million and that's less than Swift would could
There are probably fewer draftable backs this year than in last year's back-heavy class but there is supreme quality with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price from Notre Dame, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton of Penn State, Nebraska's Emmett Johnson and a few others.
The presence of stronger positions in the draft like defensive end and tackle and defensive backs could push some talented backs down.
4. Depth need
The Bears had Travis Homer, Roschon Johnson and Brittain Brown below their top 2 but Johnson got into only seven games this year due to injuries and had two attempts. Homer is a veteran special teams player and Brown is on the practice squad. The Bears could use another back because Johnson missed two games as a rookie, three his second year and 10 this season.
You need at least three backfield threats with Johnson so undependable due to injuries, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Bears pursue a bigger back or a very speedy one.
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.