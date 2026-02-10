Where Bears Offense Could Stand to Use a Little Offseason Boost

The Bear' defensive side of the football starves for addition.

Statistics alone fail to tell the tale, although their 27th ranking overall does a good job. Look at any internet mock draft and they'll have a defensive player locked in for the first Bears selection .

NFL Mock Draft Data Base currently has Ohio State's Kayden McDonald as their pick, with Lee Hunter of Texas mentioned the second most. If it's not defensive tackle, then Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is third and defensive end T.J. Parker fourth.

These are not their only needs, and the injury to tackle Ozzy Trapilo makes it possible they would pursue a tackle somewhere in the draft but most likely not Day 1.

How I ranked the #Bears' biggest needs this offseason:



1. Defensive tackle

2. Defensive end

3. Safety

4. Linebacker

5. Offensive tackle



— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) February 9, 2026

At some point, though, there is a position on offense where it's easier to assume they'd have interest and particularly in the draft.

"I mean, we will always dive into the self-scout processes, as a coaching staff," Ben Johnson said. "We have a ton of decisions to make with the roster. I think it always starts with making sure you're accurate on the evaluations of your own and how well they fit what you're asking them to do, and whether it's someone you want to continue to move forward with or not.

Bears need to address their pass rush this offseason in a big way. Seeing what Seattle is doing leaves me wondering “what if” thinking about how the playoffs would’ve looked if the Bears generated more consistent pressure. — Brian P (@BrianParadis44) February 9, 2026

"I think now we're just at a much better position as a coaching staff in going into this season just knowing who our guys are and what they'll end up being able to contribute for us in the future. So, we have to nail those. That’ll be the number one objective when we come back from a little bit of a break."

If on spot they want to add a player at is running back, no one should be surprised. Here's why even after they finished third in rushing, they could look at this position.

I think one overlooked key for the Chicago Bears off season is don’t change too much. Now they definitely need to improve left tackle, defensive line, linebacker, and probably add a corner but I don’t think you need to go crazy and trade a bunch of guys or make rash moves. — JHAND80 (@Jonathan_A_Hand) February 8, 2026

1. D'Andre Swift

Swift's return can't be assumed simply because it's the last year of his contract and becomes easier to trade or even cut. He's coming off his best overall season after a career-high 1,087 yards and 34 receptions for 299 yards.

Swift has always been effective in the passing game and averaged 9.2 and 8.8 yards in his Chicago seasons. Those do make him a huge help to the offense but he had more dropped passes (4) than any time since his first two seasons of 2020-21.

Why should Chicago think about bringing in a pass catching RB this off-season?



NFL Drop % and rank(all players):

Kyle Monangai 20% = 1st, which is worst in the NFL

D'Andre Swift 8.3% = 31st in the NFL

NFL average 4.4%

Kenneth Gainwell 2.4% = 180th



— Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) February 8, 2026

Already there have been rumors of Bears interest in Travis Etienne Jr. should he become a free agent. This would make some sense should Etienne not return to the Jaguars based on last year's pass blocking as he was eighth best at this among backs with at least two pass blocks thrown per game, 21 spots ahead of Swift. However, it's not like Etienne was a solid block before. In fact, he ranked third from the worst in the entire league for those throwing at last 2.0 a game in 2024.

Regardless of Etienne, Swift is a good back and speed threat but his deficiencies when power is needed and in his blocking could combine to make him a valued trade piece for a team looking to add players at certain positions.

Kyle Monangai is an absolute dawg.



— Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) February 7, 2026

2. Kyle Monangai

It was a great year for Monangai as a runner. He established himself as a dangerous rookie ball carrier and was effective running for power but not necessarily in short-yardage situations. Despite his 783 yards rushing and five TDs, he also was a real problem for the Bears in the passing game as a receiver and blocker. More than 50 backs who threw at least two blocks a game rated higher as a pass blocker and he graded out as the worst pass blocker the Bears had at any position, per PFF.

He also dropped more passes than anyone on the team, with six. Even Olamide Zaccheaus dropped less, with five.

Improving both their pass blocking and receiving from running backs is one sure way to elevate the offense. Ben Johnson was used to better while in Detroit.

— 🐻⬇️Big Bear🐻⬇️ (@Da_Bear_Claw18) February 6, 2026

3. Quality and quantity

There is always good value in free agency at running back because of the way the position has been downgraded in importance and pay in recent years. Etienne is just on example.

Spotrac.com projected him at around $6.5 million and that's less than Swift would could

— Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) February 6, 2026

There are probably fewer draftable backs this year than in last year's back-heavy class but there is supreme quality with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price from Notre Dame, Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton of Penn State, Nebraska's Emmett Johnson and a few others.

The presence of stronger positions in the draft like defensive end and tackle and defensive backs could push some talented backs down.

#4 Nick Singleton



Freshman Season

- 1000+ Rush Yards

- 12 TDs (Record)



2024 Monster Year

- 14+ Chances/Game

- 17 Total TDs



Strengths

- Patience

- Speed

- Power



Squats More (665 lbs) Than Saquon



Pro Comp

— No Expert Fantasy Sports (@NoExpertFS) February 6, 2026

4. Depth need

The Bears had Travis Homer, Roschon Johnson and Brittain Brown below their top 2 but Johnson got into only seven games this year due to injuries and had two attempts. Homer is a veteran special teams player and Brown is on the practice squad. The Bears could use another back because Johnson missed two games as a rookie, three his second year and 10 this season.

You need at least three backfield threats with Johnson so undependable due to injuries, it wouldn't be a shock to see the Bears pursue a bigger back or a very speedy one.

Chicago #Bears RB Roschon Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract in '26.



If the Bears were to cut him ahead of 6/1/26, they will save $1.145mil and only have ~$192k in dead cap.



— Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) February 9, 2026

