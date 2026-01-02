Rome Odunze takes step forward but Jaquan Brisker lands in sick bay

Even Rome Odunze is starting to show signs of being ready to return to action after a fractured foot.

It might occur Sunday, but it would seem more likely the second-year Bears receiver is pointing toward the playoffs as a return. Or, at least the Bears would have him pointed that way because risking anything against Detroit this week with the postseason ahead seems wasteful.

Odunze returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday and is officially listed as questionable to face Detroit . He told reporters he wants to play but is going to listen to what team medical people tell him.

Rome Odunze says he wants to play Sunday against Detroit, but he’ll listen to whatever the training staff tells him. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) January 2, 2026

Also listed questionable is starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo and safety Jaquan Brisker.

Trapilo had a third straight limited designation for practice due to knee and quad injuries. Brisker didn't practice at all Friday and is the latest affected by the illness circulating at Halas Hall.

Odunze hasn't played since Nov. 28 against Philadelphia. He tried to come back against Cleveland back in Week 15 but was a scratch when he aggravated his foot injury during warmups. So it seems unlikely the Bears would put him out on the field in a game for a start without proof he could go through a full practice.

Rome Odunze having some fun on the sidelines 😂 https://t.co/dU4fKVVP2s pic.twitter.com/OsRocycs3e — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 29, 2025

A generally positive Bears injury report fNor Friday had defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka as the only player out for this week against Detroit. He suffered a concussion last week.

Brisker was the only other player missing Friday's practice. He hasn't had a missed game this season and after having seasons interrupted or cut short in his first three years he's going to be aiming to get back an play.

My thoughts on Rome Odunze being questionable for Sunday.



Special cameo at the end.



🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GHUOD4m0Eq — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) January 2, 2026

DB Nick McCloud missed the last game due to illness and is questionable for this one, although he did get in limited practices throughout the week, including Friday

Guard Jonah Jackson had been out of Thursday's practice due to illness but returned Friday for a full practice and was removed from the injury report. Olamide Zaccheaus, who had also been ill, completed a full week of practices and also has been cleared.

Josh Blackwell has been removed from the injury report, as well.

