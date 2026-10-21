Bears Connected to Elite 4-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle in 'Fairytale' Trade Scenario

The Chicago Bears have multiple needs along the defensive line ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, with one of those needs coming at defensive tackle.

The Bears sent Gervon Dexter packing in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons before the season started, and say what you want about Dexter being a poor fit in Dennis Allen's defense, the Bears still miss his pass-rushing skills.

As Dexter has racked up two sacks and 21 pressures over six games (the latter mark ranks fifth among interior defenders), Chicago has gotten half of that sack production out of its defensive tackles thus far.

The Bears' run defense up the gut hasn't been great, either, with Chicago giving up the ninth-most yards per carry and sporting a 27% run stop win rate, which ranks 28th, per ESPN.

In an ideal world, the Bears pull off a trade for an interior lineman who can provide a boost to the pass-rush and the run defense.

Bears linked to Jeffery Simmons

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) causes and recovers a fumble Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In an article dreaming up 10 fairytale trades ahead of next month's deadline, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker connects the Bears to star Tennessee Titans defensive tackle, Jeffery Simmons.

"While the Titans have floundered over the past two seasons — going a combined 4-19 in that span — that hasn’t deterred Simmons," Locker said. "His 90.0 overall PFF grade is the second-best among all defensive linemen since the start of 2025, and his 91.0 PFF pass-rush grade also leads the pack."

"The Bears’ defense has punched above its weight in 2026, sitting 12th in EPA per play," Locker added. "However, the team owns the third-worst overall PFF grade among interior defender units, with Chicago’s 9.5% pressure rate at the position tied for 30th."

Jeffery Simmons would be a dream addition

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) warms up before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Talk about exactly what the Bears need. Simmons checks both boxes the Bears must improve upfront.

Simmons is a top-notch interior pass-rusher, as evidenced by his four sacks and 21 pressures, which rank fourth and fifth among interior defensive linemen, according to PFF.

Simmons is also an elite run defender, with the four-time Pro Bowler tallying a 78.8 grade in that area, ranking fifth at his position.

Would Titans trade Jeffery Simmons?

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Titans are going nowhere once again this season, so the team selling off pieces at the deadline is possible. However, that doesn't mean Simmons will be one of them.

Chances are Simmons will have to force his way out of Nashville, and we could see that happening.

Simmons has reiterated time and time again he's sick of losing, something the Titans have done a lot of the last four years and stand to do again this season after a 1-5 start.

What's the cost?

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stands during the National Anthem against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons is the best of the best at the defensive tackle spot and just turned 29 years old, so he's going to be extremely expensive. It will probably take a first-round pick just to get the conversation started.

That's a lot, but it would be worth it for the massive upgrade that Simmons can bring to Chicago's defense. Further softening the blow is the fact that Simmons is under contract through 2030, which means there's no risk he'll leave anytime soon.

The Bears have just a few more years before Caleb Williams' salary balloons to a massive number, and combined with the fact that the Bears look like true contenders this season, now is the time for general manager Ryan Poles to make this kind of investment.