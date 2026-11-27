Bears coach Ben Johnson kept with the holiday theme in assessing how Caleb Williams found the comeback magic once again.



It currently stands at nine career fourth-quarter comebacks and nine game-winning drives in his 23 career victories.



"So, man, I’m just thankful for our group right now," he said. "They are a special bunch. I’ve kind of felt that way all season long, and it’s a game like this that was – we needed this one, they knew that, and they weathered the storm, and really proud of their resolve throughout.”



Special carries many connotations. Jahmyr Gibbs definitely is special. Rushing for 205 yards proved this once again.



Ben Johnson put on a coaching clinic with a series of play calls and decisions as the Bears rallied to beat the Lions, @olin_kreutz says.



"Ben Johnson was on fire in the fourth quarter," Kreutz says. pic.twitter.com/A5VOd5QeFw — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) November 26, 2026

Allowing 35 points and needing the skin of their teeth to escape is not by design. Not every team or quarterback can accomplish this, though. The Packers trailed most of their game in the second half Wednesday night against the Rams by seven to 10 points and never moved the needle. The Bears were down by 11 with 7:21 left and still won the game.



It's the NFL and teams are so equal in skills and rosters that the teams who are special enough at game's end emerge with the wins. Thanksgiving proved this three times in three games.



Here are the grades for a special Bears win heading into a mini-bye weekend after they went 9-2 for the first time since 2006, their last Super Bowl season, and regained sole possession of first place in the NFC North.



“The ultimate belief that your quarterback will get it done at the end is the ultimate football luxury for any fanbase... It's honestly an incredible thing for Bears fans everywhere."@DannyParkins reacts to Caleb Williams & his Bears 39-35 Thanksgiving win over Lions: pic.twitter.com/ZgpP2Koy5f — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 27, 2026

Running game: B



A 6.1-yard rushing average was their highest since the season opener but the consistency and success rate again failed to meet Johnson's standards. It took another breakaway run by practice squad player Salvon Ahmad to get the ground game going. Kyle Monangai again appeared hesitant but as the game wore on he gained momentum. D'Andre Swift was deadlier in the passing game than the running game as the run blocking faltered. It couldn't have been a help losing tight end Colston Loveland as he was a big part of their run blocking and would be going forward. When assessing their ground game, don't forget Williams' big fourth-and-1 run around end on the final drive and his two-point conversion run just before that, as both proved critical.



Check out Luther Burden motioning in from the right to block Brian Branch (#32) on this Kyle Monangai TD 💪 pic.twitter.com/LpKtuOxexe — Steve Letizia (@StephenLetizia) November 27, 2026

Passing game: A



It took on whatever form it needed to in order to get the win. Whether it was Williams rolling out and finding players, Swift getting open in the flat and gaining yards, or Rome Odunze tip-toeing the sidelines for the win at the end with his second of two TD catches in the final quarter. His 41-yard TD catch almost goes unnoticed now after his winning catch but it was huge after Gibbs had broken his 70-yard TD run. Williams' 19-of-28 for 217 in the second half with two TDs and no interceptions stood out, as did his 106.7 passer rating for the game.



The 17-game receiving yards pace that #Bears players are on pace for:



• Luther Burden: 1,079

• Rome Odunze: 1,020

• Colston Loveland: 614

• Kalif Raymond: 501

• D’Andre Swift: 413 pic.twitter.com/T50awFu3PK — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 27, 2026

Run defense: D-



Not only did they get blocked out of the way, but they also missed repeatedly on tackle attempts against Gibbs when they had chances at tackles for loss or small gains. Even after he injured his ankle the Bears had trouble stopping Gibbs. Jeffery Simmons' tackling was questionable in this one. They allowed an abysmal 7.9 yards per rush and three rushing TDs. The linebackers, the DBs, the linemen all failed against the run in this one. The Lions should have probably leaned more heavily on the ground game with 35 or 40 carries for Gibbs considering how poor the Bears were at stopping it.



Jahmyr Gibbs ankle injury

-Reported to have ankle taped.

-Uncertain which play but may have right low-ankle sprain here. Was a bit slow getting up after. pic.twitter.com/205XdLmHjx — Jimmy Liao MD | Detroit Lions Morning Rounds (@JimmyLiaoMD) November 26, 2026

Pass defense: B



When you can hold Goff to a 93.9 passer rating, you've done the job even if the scoreboard shows 35 points allowed. He was about 13 points below his average coming into the game. T.J. Edwards was as good as a linebacker can be in the passing game, tackling Gibbs in the open field on fourth down for the key defensive play and deflecting a ball Dillon Thieneman intercepted. Pro Football Focus graded him their best pass defender Thursday. Malik Muhammad had a tough time trying to stay with Amon-Ra St. Brown, and it helped explain his seven catches for 146 yards, but giving up three catches for 49 yards in the second half to St. Brown has to be considered a victory. The Bears' pass rush failed in terms of sacks with one for a 10-yard loss, a team sack at that. However, PFF had four pressures for Simmons, three for Austin Booker and had Montez Sweat graded best of all Bears defensive linemen on the day.



Huge tackle by TJ Edwards to stop Gibbs and the Lions on 4th down!



CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/kWFyGkhRGC — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2026

Special teams: B+



Both Tory Taylor punts were dead inside the 20 even if both lacked the distance he's normally had at 44 and 46 yards. They lost the kickoff return battle to Detroit 26.2 to 25.0 but the kicking of Cairo Santos proved big again. He made his extra points and Jake Bates missed one which greatly impacted how the game was played in the fourth quarter.



The Detroit Lions missing the extra point cause of the taunting penalty, + not going for the FG are the 4 points they’re going to lose by.😹😹 pic.twitter.com/tyFAcf2u6m — Fenny (@psychodrf) November 26, 2026

Coaching: B+



For the third time in three games, Johnson's offensive game plan failed to keep the Bears from falling behind against a team that thrives when playing from ahead. It's been Johnson's trademark this year to get the Bears out to a fast start but it didn't happen. All 39 Bears points came in the game's final 40:52. On the other hand, it was a brilliant in-game adjustment to start stretching the Lions' pass defense sideline to sideline with Swift's receiving ability and the wide receivers, and he found a way to use the tight ends effectively even when their best weapon at the position vanished.

Detroit Lions beat themselves against the Chicago Bears. Not to discredit how good the Bears are. The Lions led for 99% of the game.



- 9 penalties

- Missed XP after Mahogany's taunting penalty, which changed the dynamic of the game

- Passing the ball on 3rd & 1 when Gibbs is… pic.twitter.com/2P1jq0qemy — Jeff Iafrate (@jeffiafrate) November 27, 2026

Johnson also made the right choice when it came to fourth downs, unlike Dan Campbell. Dennis Allen's gambling hurt them at the end of the first half. The Lions are a team you have to pick and choose your gambles against, and they picked a little too much early. But he had them in the right scheme at the end for Edwards to make the big plays in the fourth quarter.

Amon-Ra really did Ben Johnson’s knee slap as a first down celly 😂 pic.twitter.com/UPctXS4srW — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2026

Overall: B

They don't ask how long you had the lead in a game. Ultimately, what mattered was how they had it in the final three seconds and not the other 59:57. Just like what matters is doing the Stanky Legg after the game instead of after a reception, like Amon-Ra St. Brown did.





All 5 times Ben Johnson has done the stanky leg. pic.twitter.com/Yu9S83waL2 — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 26, 2026